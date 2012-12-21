12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Gift Guide – LOOK/SEE Goods

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we put together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the final submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

*** *** ***

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

12. LOOK/SEE GOODS

11. MILLION DOLLAR BALLERS “LEGENDS” COLLECTION

10. ADIDAS D ROSE 3 “NIGHTMARE” EDITION

9. BEATS BY DR. DRE EXECUTIVE HEADPHONES & PILL

8. CHRISTMAS COLORWAYS: LeBRON X, KOBE 8 SYSTEM, KD V

7. DRAFT PACKS “GREATEST TEAM EVER” PACK

6. CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 2

5. AIR JORDAN 11 RETRO (BRED)

4. ROCK ‘EM APPAREL’s “TACKY SWEATER” CUSTOM NIKE ELITE SOCKS

3. EASTWEST x MITCHELL & NESS “BLEACHED DENIM” SNAPBACK COLLECTION

2. REEBOK’s QUESTION MID IN BLACK/GOLD

1. NAS â€“ ILLMATIC “GOLD EDITION” DELUXE BOX SET

***

In the final submission of our gift guide, I’m presenting a company that doesn’t necessarily have any specific new product for the holiday season. It’s just that the glasses that LOOK/SEE Goods are producing are simply dope.

The company was founded by former Nike employee Kyle Yamaguchi, who helped design much of the mainstream product for LeBron, Kobe, Kevin Durant and other signature Nike athletes. Some of the available designs include shades with elephant print â€“ synonymous with the Air Jordan III â€“ as well as cement for the IV and Safari print from the 1987 original. There’s also the “Triple Black,” which in sneaker circles was normally always one of the most popular editions in a line.

To top it all off, the shades come in a sneaker-inspired box, which is dope on its own.

Head on over to their online store to check them out for yourself.

What do you think?

