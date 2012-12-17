12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Holiday Gift Guide – Air Jordan 11

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we’ll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the fifth submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

*** *** ***

On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

5. AIR JORDAN 11 RETRO (BRED)

4. ROCK ‘EM APPAREL’s “TACKY SWEATER” CUSTOM NIKE ELITE SOCKS

3. EASTWEST x MITCHELL & NESS “BLEACHED DENIM” SNAPBACK COLLECTION

2. REEBOK’s QUESTION MID IN BLACK/GOLD

1. NAS â€“ ILLMATIC “GOLD EDITION” DELUXE BOX SET

***

For this generation, there’s perhaps no basketball sneaker more iconic than the playoff-edition of the Air Jordan 11. From the patent leather to the carbon fiber shank to even the iconic moments Michael Jordan had wearing these, the “Bred” joints are legendary, and a true giant in the sneaker game. In fact, the shoe is so popular that many collectors might refuse to name this as their favorite sneaker, just to be different from the legions of admirers this Tinker-designed sneaker has.

Luckily for us, the people at Jordan Brand are bringing it back once again just in time for the holidays. On December 21, this Friday, these will drop for a suggested retail price of $180.

Back when Tinker Hatfield was originally designing the shoe, Michael Jordan was almost at a loss for words when he first found out the shoe would have patent leather. He had wanted a shiny sneaker for a few years, but Tinker had never been able to make the material work. It’s safe to say he finally figured it out. Within a few months of the shoe’s release, Boyz II Men came out at a concert rocking the shoes with tuxedoes and the rest is history. The sneaker game would never be the same as these shoes would transcend how style and basketball came together.

You can own your piece of history this holiday season. Just make sure to get in line early.

Will you be trying to cop these?

