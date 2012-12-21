12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Holiday Gift Guide – Million Dollar Ballers “Legends” Collection

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we’ll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the 11th submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

On the 11th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

11. MILLION DOLLAR BALLERS “LEGENDS” COLLECTION

10. ADIDAS D ROSE 3 “NIGHTMARE” EDITION

9. BEATS BY DR. DRE EXECUTIVE HEADPHONES & PILL

8. CHRISTMAS COLORWAYS: LeBRON X, KOBE 8 SYSTEM, KD V

7. DRAFT PACKS “GREATEST TEAM EVER” PACK

6. CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 2

5. AIR JORDAN 11 RETRO (BRED)

4. ROCK ‘EM APPAREL’s “TACKY SWEATER” CUSTOM NIKE ELITE SOCKS

3. EASTWEST x MITCHELL & NESS “BLEACHED DENIM” SNAPBACK COLLECTION

2. REEBOK’s QUESTION MID IN BLACK/GOLD

1. NAS â€“ ILLMATIC “GOLD EDITION” DELUXE BOX SET

We’re always showing love to the people at Million Dollar Ballers, and rightfully so. Their vintage t-shirts are killing it, and with the holiday season in full swing, we wanted to shed some light on some of their best gear.

Whether you’re into former stars like Chris Herren, Chris Dudley (!), Dennis Rodman or a number of other NBA legends, chances are they’ll be able to hook you up.

You can head on over to their online store, and check out the shirts for yourself.

What do you think?

