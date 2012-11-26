Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s Best Pickups (11.26)

FRESH PICKINGS:

Aaron Brooks (10 percent owned in Yahoo!, 1 percent owned in ESPN)

It looks like the Kings’ point guard situation is finally resolving itself, with Aaron Brooks leading the pack of late. After a clunker in his first start against Brooklyn, he has averaged 14.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 threes per game. He’s never going to dominate any defensive stats and he may sometimes tank your field goal percentage, but it was just three seasons ago when Brooks was a hot commodity in fantasy, pouring in 19.6 points on 2.5 threes per game for the Houston Rockets. He is well worth a speculative add.

Markieff Morris (16 percent in Y!, 3 percent in ESPN)

Having a player who gets stats that other players of the same position usually don’t get is crucial to your fantasy team’s success. We’ve seen Channing Frye master this in Phoenix over the past few seasons, but with Frye out indefinitely this season, it looks like he has passed the torch to Markieff Morris. Starting the last two games, Morris has averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 treys. His steals and blocks certainly aren’t going to win you any weeks, but his production from the three-point line alone warrants an add in fantasy.

Nate Robinson (31 percent in Y!, 22 percent in ESPN)

With Bulls’ head coach Tom Thibodeau contemplating changes in the starting lineup, one has to think that Nate Robinson will be considered to replace Kirk Hinrich. We all know how big of a stat hound Nate can be when given time, and this year, in five games of playing over 25 minutes, he’s averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.4 treys. Given some consistency, I would expect those numbers to only increase. If Thibodeau does make the change, look to add the little guy immediately, as he can be as big of a spark for your fantasy team as he can be for a struggling Bulls offense.

Alexey Shved (12 percent in Y!, 26 percent in ESPN)

Exit Brandon Roy, enter Alexey Shved. When given at least 20 minutes a game, the rookie guard averages 10.6 points, 5.0 assists and 1.1 treys per game, and there will be plenty of time for him with Roy and Ricky Rubio out, and J.J. Barea being eased in after just returning from injury. He may not be the best long term option, but if you’re weak at assists, Shved’s shooting guard eligibility can help ease the burden of having a point guard who doesn’t drop dimes.

Jeremy Pargo (19% Y!, 25% ESPN)

When we first heard about Kyrie Irving‘s injury, we all thought Dion Waiters was the guy who was going to pick up all of his production. However, Jeremy Pargo has proven to be fantasy relevant until last year’s Rookie of the Year returns. While starting three games, he has put up 19.7 points on 46 percent shooting with 4.0 assists and 2.3 treys. The scoring may come down a little bit, but this production is sustainable as long as he’s given time on the floor. For the short term, as well as for all Kyrie owners, he is worth adding.

LAST CALL:

All of these players were mentioned in last week’s edition. Go grab them if they’re still around.

Harrison Barnes

His scoring production slowed down last week, but he still rebounds well for his position. Has the fantasy upside of a Luol Deng.

Jason Richardson

Averages of 16.7 points, 3.0 threes, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks this past week. Enough said.

Nene

Returned from injury this past week and while his minutes may be monitored for a while, he is a worthy long term investment.

Metta World Peace

Numbers haven’t changed too much since D’Antoni took over but he’s still averaging 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 treys and 1.5 steals on the season.

INJURIES:

These players will be out for an extended period of time but if an impatient owner cuts them and you can afford to sit on an injury for a while, they are well worth the wait.

Andrew Bynum

Kyrie Irving

Dirk Nowitzkiâ€¨

Danny Grangerâ€¨

Steve Nashâ€¨

Eric Gordonâ€¨

John Wallâ€¨ â€¨

Amar’e Stoudemireâ€¨

Ricky Rubioâ€¨

Derrick Rose

*all statistics are from games through 11/24*

Who’s been your biggest pickup this season?

