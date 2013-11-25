15 NBA Players Who Could’ve Been Social Media Legends

Before the dawn of social media, the public’s access to the personal lives of their favorite players was limited to small headlines in the newspaper and postgame interviews. With the evolution of platforms like Twitter and Instagram, it’s now easier than ever to feel connected to the new generation of players.

Technology has enabled us to see everything: From what Kevin Durant is wearing out, to Matt Barnes‘s less-than-professionally worded feelings about his teammates, to what LeBron is having for dessert each night. Ok, that’s the end of my Introduction to Communications lecture for today.

The point is, my generation missed out. Can you imagine if the social media sites like Twitter and Instagram were around when the legends were playing? Imagine a Jordan casino picture with Sir Charles and Charles Oakley perhaps, complete with big, fat cigars! What about an Isiah Thomas tweet after a hard fought game against Magic and the Lakers (LOL, just kissed Magic)? My point is, as much as I love the players who utilize social media to connect with fans, I would love to see what some of legends would have posted.

*** *** ***

15. Magic Johnson

Career Stats: 19.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 11.0 APG

“When you face a crisis, you know who your true friends are.”

Johnson is full of inspirational quotes and sayings made for Twitter. “Ask not what your teammates can do for you. Ask what you can do for your teammates” — Magic might have you thinking you accidentally followed @inspirationalquotes. To be honest, I don’t see Magic being very entertaining on Twitter; although the three-time MVP and Hall of Famer is still one of the most lovable NBA personalities to this day, he’d probably spend his time sending out the standard “great practice, love my team” tweets like that kid who takes rec ball way too serious.

No, where Magic would be legendary is Instagram. With Deron Williams making the “take pictures of your sleeping teammates” photo a standard this year in the NBA, Magic would be known for taking sneaky selfies with his sleeping teammates. You wouldn’t want to see candid photos of a sleepy Kareem or James Worthy all snuggled up on the plane rides, with Magic’s big smile and the hashtag #GotEm!? One of the all-time greats, Johnson would be the go-to choice for all the bromance photos the NBA has to offer.

14. Scot Pollard

Career Stats: 4.4 PPG, 4.6 RBG

“My only endorsement deal is with Fun-Dip.”

The man who I have to believe was Andrew Bynum‘s inspiration for last year’s many hairstyles, Pollard was a journeyman for 11 years. Pollard gave Rodman a run for his money when it came to strangeness (ok… nobody gave Rodman a run, but Scot is up there), from the strange pants (samurai) to painting his fingers and toes, to most famously his strange hairstyles/facial hair (pony tail, double pony tail, handlebars, mullets, mohawks, and mutton chops are all apart of his hairdo arsenal). While playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007, Pollard was sitting on the bench (as always) when he looked into a camera he believed to be off and uttered, “Hey kids, do drugs.” He also played with Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson in Indiana…which means we could have been presented with play-by-play tweets like “Ron’s in the stands-LMFAO so is Stephen… O wait this isn’t good.” The combination of quirkiness and humor that Pollard brings to the table is too good to pass up on.

13. Charles Oakley

Career Stats: 9.7 PPG, 9.5 RBG

“Everything in life is double. If he didn’t pay me $108,000 he didn’t pay me.”

Oakley may or may not be a name you recall, depending on how much you follow the NBA. Oakley was a 6-9 bruising forward for the Bulls, Knicks, Raptors, Wizards and Rockets over the course of his 19-year career. Known as a rebounder and rugged enforcer, Oakley wasn’t afraid to mix it up with an opposing player, or to say how he felt about players/teams to the media (he even criticized the Knicks and said that LeBron shouldn’t come to New York when he was making his famed decision, a no-no for any former Knick). Charles has been in his fair share of fights too, once throwing a ball at the head of Sixers forward Tyrone Hill, who reportedly owed him money from a gambling debt.

Starting with the Bulls, Charles became a close friend and bodyguard of Michael Jordan. The one-time All-Star spent his free time hanging with the Jumpman, frequenting casinos and clubs across the globe. Oakley hangs with the likes of Jordan and Jay Z now, so were left to wonder what stories would come out had Twitter or Instagram been around while he was playing. Oakley has to be a pretty cool guy to get to call Jordan his BFF, and the photos he could have posted of them partying have me wishing social media came around 20 years earlier.