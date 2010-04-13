15 NBA Players Stuck on Bad Teams

Around the time Tyreke Evans was closing in on the buckets that would put him in the 20-5-5 rookie pantheon with Oscar, Mike and LeBron, and the Sacramento crowd was so cowbell-era loud that I almost mistook Ime Udoka for Doug Christie, I texted some colleagues: “Are you watching Kings/Rockets?”

No answer. Of course. Why would they be watching? These were two certified Lottery teams at work, a game that meant nothing for the NBA postseason picture. And with that, the chance to see Tyreke hit the historic mark (on free throws in the fourth quarter) or watch Houston’s Kevin Martin perform proctological surgery on his former team (39 pts) would be understandably lost on too many potential viewers.

Playing in meaningless late-season games is nothing new to K-Mart, who has only been on one playoff team in his six-year pro career. But with the Rockets he’s at least on a decent squad that should be a postseason contender when Yao Ming comes back next year. Martin has graduated from the group of guys wasting their time and having their talents overshadowed on bad teams.

I’ve always been against the notion that it’s somehow easier for players on bad teams to put up big numbers. If you ask me, it’s harder for Danny Granger to score 30 when the entire defense knows it only has to focus on him, whereas Carmelo benefits from having multiple threats sharing the floor with him. You give Granger a lineup featuring Chauncey Billups, J.R. Smith and Nene instead of Earl Watson, Dahntay Jones and Roy Hibbert, and you think he wouldn’t find opposing defenses a little less suffocating?

Here are the 15 best players toiling on bad NBA teams:

1. Chris Paul

2. Andre Iguodala

3. Danny Granger

4. Monta Ellis

5. Tyreke Evans

6. Al Jefferson

7. David West

8. Baron Davis

9. Stephen Curry

10. Brook Lopez

11. David Lee

12. Rip Hamilton

13. Chris Kaman

14. Devin Harris

15. Rodney Stuckey

Honorable mention: Danilo Gallinari, Troy Murphy, Carl Landry, Kevin Love, Tracy McGrady

