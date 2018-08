16 NBA Players Reveal What’s Currently Playing In Their Headphones

I once askedif anyone in the NBA didn’t listen to rap. His answer surprised me, saying there are actually quite a few, more than you’d think, who have differing tastes. With the NBA Playoffs right around the corner, check out what 16 NBA players currently have playing in their headphones as they gear up for the most important part of the year.

*** *** ***

BOBCATS:

Al Jefferson

1. “Oreo” by R. Kelly

2. “Now That We Found Love” by Heavy D & The Boyz

3. “Hit ’em Up” by Tupac

4. “Hypnotize” by Notorious B.I.G.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

1. “I Don’t Want To Do Anything” by Mary J. Blige

2. “On To The Next One” by Jay Z

3. “Miss Me” by Drake ft. Lil Wayne

4. “Encore” by Jay Z ft. Linkin Park

CLIPPERS:

DeAndre Jordan

1. “Work Remix” by ASAP Ferg

2. “We Made It” by Drake ft. Soulja Boy

3. “Hit ’em Up” by Tupac

4. “We Them Boys” by Wiz Khalifa

5. “Big Baby Gonna Turn It Up” by Glen Davis

Matt Barnes

1. “California Love” by Tupac

2. “I Get Around” by Tupac

3. “Me & My Girlfriend” by Tupac

4. “Picture Me Rolling” by Tupac

5. “Hit ’em Up” by Tupac

Jamal Crawford

1. “Heavens Afternoon” by Wale ft. Meek Mill

2. “Man of the Year” by Schoolboy Q

3. “Don’t Kill My Vibe Remix” by Kendrick Lamar/Jay Z

4. “Happy” by Pharrell

5. “Sky’s The Limit” by Notorious B.I.G.

Hit page 2 for more from the Raptors…