2 Chainz’s 10 Best Songs

Tauheed Epps, better known by his now-famous hip-hop moniker, has found a unique way to change the rap game, as we know it. From irreplaceable ATL-inspired lyricism surrounding the “Trap Life,” Chainz has revitalized what many northern hip-hop enthusiasts thought was a dying southern rap game.

For those who aren’t familiar with his work (or live under a rock), Chainz was born in 1977 in College Park, Georgia. He attended North Clayton High with R&B singer Monica. His teachers didn’t expect him to pass, let alone finish second in his class.

Like many rappers, he had his ball dreams. The 6-5 Epps received an athletic scholarship to Alabama State University.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Y’all see Chainz throwin it down?! In 24 games with ASU in the 1996-1997 season, Chainz started only one game. He scored 71 points total and averaged three points per contest. But we’ll forgive him because his raps are balling.

Originally not popular by his Playaz Circle moniker, Epps changed his name from “Tity Boi” to “2 Chainz” for a more family friendly feel. His fame immediately rose. Of his releases, he’s had two studio albums, the last, B.O.A.T.S II, released Tuesday. He’s had 37 singles, 43 music videos, seven mixtapes and nine promotional singles. To honor his birthday, and his tremendous flow (you can tell I’m a fan of stripper music), here are 2 Chainz’s ten best songs.

*** *** ***

10. CRACK

One of the beautiful things about Epps is that he found his niche in eccentrically simplifying what most rappers are too bullish to say.

“Started from the trap now I rap/No matter where I’m at, I got crack.”

Now Dime doesn’t support trapping or dealing, but we do love a nice beat. So if one was to break down the most talked about item in trap music, why not just let your listeners know that you got what they’re talking about?

9. RIOT

Serving as a bonus track on his first studio album, Based On a T.R.U. Story, this was Chainz’s direct message to the rest of the rap game in pre-2013.

He claimed to have a “clique of killers” and that they were always ready to go. But that’s what plenty of “spittas” claim on their tracks. Chainz made it even more omnipresent in the opening lines.

“I said lame n%$#@* be quiet, lame n%$#@* be quiet, lame n%$#@* be quiet/ You in the presence of a real n%$#@”

Whether you are a fan of Epps or not, his sentiment rang true. He started a riot in hip-hop and is now one of the most noticeable lyricists in America.