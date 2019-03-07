



Getty Image

LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Wednesday night in Los Angeles with an and-1 layup in the second quarter against the Nuggets.

The Lakers, however, didn’t fare well as a team as they fell 115-99 to Denver as a late comeback fell apart and their woes as a team continued — with Rajon Rondo curiously sitting courtside rather than on the bench as the game ended. Still, it was a special and emotional night for LeBron, who had special Air Jordan 3 inspired LeBron 16s inscribed with “Thank you MJ” on them for the occasion.

Afterwards, LeBron caught up with 2 Chainz who was sitting courtside by the Lakers bench (and at the end was closer to the Lakers bench than Rondo). LeBron, of course, A&R’d 2 Chainz’s latest album, Rap Or Go To The League, and to celebrate James’ accomplishment 2 Chainz gifted the King one of the diamond chains off his neck.



It’s a cool moment, although I’m a little bummed that 2 Chainz wears significantly more than two chains at any given time taking away the opportunity to say he’s now 1 Chain(z?). On a night where one of LeBron’s greatest individual feats was met with a rather muted celebration given the context of the game and Lakers season, it’s a nice way for 2 Chainz to somewhat quietly (and expensively) honor his friend’s accomplishment.