Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Reebok X Packer Shoes Instapump Fury

Packer Shoes has teamed with Reebok for two new colorways as part of their 20th anniversary of the iconic Reebok Instapump. The first colloboration is with street artist Stash with the Instapump Fury in Stash’s signature tonal blues. The second collaboration is with designer Frank the Butcher for a limited edition Reebok Instapump Fury in two different colorways, both of which are for men and women.

Stash’s Fury features a suede and synthetic upper in shades of that trademark blue. The midsole continues the blue theme with a navy base accented by light blue speckles and a royal blue Hexalite insert towards the heel. Look for this modern take on the blue suede shoe at Packer Shoes and Reebok Certified Network retailers starting March 15 for $1794.99.

Click page 2 for the Frank the Butcher designed Reebok Instapump limited editions…