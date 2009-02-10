20 and 10 Is A Big Loss

When I was watching SportsCenter last night talking about Al Jefferson‘s unfortunate injury, I came across an amazing fact. With Big Al out for the season, that leaves only three players in the entire League averaging 20 and 10.

Perhaps it’s just me, but that seems crazy. Dwight Howard (20.6 and 14.1), Zach Randolph (22.0 and 10.5) and Tim Duncan (20.7 and 10.5) are the only ones left in the NBA that get their buckets and boards each night. So I decided to look at the past five season, and it turns out that 20 and 10 is a lot more rare than I thought.



In 2007-08, there were five (Howard, Jefferson, Yao Ming, Carlos Boozer and Antawn Jamison). In 2006-07, there were five (Kevin Garnett, Boozer, Chris Bosh, Duncan and Randolph). In 2005-06, there were four (Garnett, Shawn Marion, Yao and Elton Brand). And in 2004-05, there were only three (Garnett, Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal).

Total, that is only 12 different players averaging 20 and 10 over the past five seasons, and puts Jefferson’s talent in perspective. Everyone on this list has been an All-Star in their career except Z-Bo, so while many (including myself) felt that Big Al should have made the team in Phoenix, apparently it’s not a lock.

Who are some other guys in the next couple years that will average 20 and 10?