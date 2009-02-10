20 and 10 Is A Big Loss

When I was watching SportsCenter last night talking about Al Jefferson‘s unfortunate injury, I came across an amazing fact. With Big Al out for the season, that leaves only three players in the entire League averaging 20 and 10.
Perhaps it’s just me, but that seems crazy. Dwight Howard (20.6 and 14.1), Zach Randolph (22.0 and 10.5) and Tim Duncan (20.7 and 10.5) are the only ones left in the NBA that get their buckets and boards each night. So I decided to look at the past five season, and it turns out that 20 and 10 is a lot more rare than I thought.
In 2007-08, there were five (Howard, Jefferson, Yao Ming, Carlos Boozer and Antawn Jamison). In 2006-07, there were five (Kevin Garnett, Boozer, Chris Bosh, Duncan and Randolph). In 2005-06, there were four (Garnett, Shawn Marion, Yao and Elton Brand). And in 2004-05, there were only three (Garnett, Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal).
Total, that is only 12 different players averaging 20 and 10 over the past five seasons, and puts Jefferson’s talent in perspective. Everyone on this list has been an All-Star in their career except Z-Bo, so while many (including myself) felt that Big Al should have made the team in Phoenix, apparently it’s not a lock.
Who are some other guys in the next couple years that will average 20 and 10?
chris paul lol
damn…
Amare & Milsap have a pretty good shot. Honestly maybe Brook Lopez too. Id say Beasley but I just dont see him grabbing 10 a night, hes like Jamison and will get like 22 and 8. Bynum could be a potential but with him and Gasol its hard to stuff the stats every night.
If he can get his head on straight Amare could easily average 20/10. Amare have always been close but never could average 10 rebounds. If David Lee stay with the Knicks, I can see him average 20/10. Lee is getting over 10 boards easily right now. Depending on whether the Jazz let go of Boozer, I can see Milsap averaging 20/10.
I guess I took to long to post. G beat me to it.
Pau and Bynum have the potential too
Agreed on Beastly,
Andrew Bogut should but never will
Carl Landry will have a shot. Needs minutes.
Tyrus Thomas can do it. Needs minutes and time and the ‘right’ situation.
Oden may be able to do it. Needs time and grooming.
Okafur may be able to do it. I think he’ll average 20-10 one year.
Love can do it…he’s what? 9 and 9 in 23 minutes…oh yeah, he can definitely do it.
David Lee will average 20 and 10…one year, for sure. I’m positive about that one.
Ill Mill, of course. His energy is crazy.
And Brook Lopez…for sure.
Oh yeah – definitely a healthy Andrew Bynum.
Definitely.
nate rob
Bynum and Beasley. Maybe Durant in a couple years.
@9 – Chill.
Paul Gasol is 18 / 9.5
and now Bynum is hurt…
Okafor, Lee (under D’Antoni), Oden, Bynum, and Love have a chance. Amare should be and tyrus thomas could in a running system
you gotta listen to hubie brown break it down about 20 and 10 sometime!
kev love, oden, millsap, bynum, lee, lopez
Pau,D-West,Reese Speights,Emeka,Bynum,Oden
definitely brook lopez and david lee
I love Tyrus Thomas, but if Amare can’t do it, there’s no why TT does.
More evidence that Al Jeff should have made the all star game. I’m surprised Zach Randolph is doing the 20 and 10 thing. Don’t be surprised if David Lee gets to 20 and 10 I wanted to give him special mention. I agree with most of the other names as well. Amare I don’t think will ever do it, he has the talent but not the will. A healthy Bynum could do it potentially, Maybe Milsap. Josh Smith is another guy who could potentially do it. LBJ could do it in a freak season.
ZBo’s 20/10 is the fattest, ugliest and least impacting 20/10 you can get.
Bargnani could do 20/10 if he gets his shit on straight. Amare NOT getting 20/10 is proof that he needs a change, it’s criminal that he ain’t pullin that easy.
LeBron might hit 20/10/8, the guy averaged like 27.5/9/9 for January. If we are talking about assists too, Rose and CP3 need to be on the list.
Blake Griffin
i really believe lebron COULD avergae 20/10/10
For Lebron to average 20-10-10 he would need another star so he wouldnt have to score more than a dub.But he could do that shit.
“For Lebron to average 20-10-10 he would need another star so he wouldnt have to score more than a dub.But he could do that…”
TOTALLY DISAGREE with your hypothesis. He’s what 27 7 7 right now. That 10th board against NY last week didn’t occur to the very last second. Since then, they took it away as everyone knows. 20pts and 10 boards and 10 assists…AT LEAST. Very, very hard.
Another star on his team will surely TAKE AWAY from his potential to grab 10 a night. Not make it easier.
Substracting a star on his team….then I can see him grabbing 10 or 11 a night. But I don’t see that happening for a whole year. His organization has continually showed that they want to surround him with GOOD SOLID TALENT. And if they want to keep him, they won’t be SUBSTRACTING anyone anytime soon. They’ll be adding…and every ADDITION means less of the scoring/rebounding burden on him. Just my thoughts.
I don’t see Lebron doing that. It’s SUPER HARD.
Lamar Odom shoulddd
Brook Lopez!