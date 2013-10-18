The 20 Best 3-Point Shooters In The NBA Right Now

Quick note on how I picked these lucky players: while I did take a look at 3FG percentage for the past season, it was not the only factor. Some players, in my opinion, could be lethal shooters from beyond the arc, but their job is to do more than just shoot. (Ex. Durant is a fantastic shooter whose percentage is slightly lower because he’s the main focus of opposing defenses) At the same time however, I won’t discount the work certain specialists have done simply because they’re only asked to make treys (Ex. Anthony Morrow). And while some players have been drafted solely to ride the pine until a three is needed, I chose players who play an average role or better for this column (so the likes of Matt Carroll are also absent from this list).
It was a delicate give-and-take process. Now that I’ve defended my choices, let’s take a look at the 20 best three-point shooters in the NBA right now.
20. SHANE BATTIER
Battier took over control of the “Best Corner Three-Point Shooting Small Forward” title when Bruce Bowen retired. He’s money from there. After ending last season by breaking his slump with a 6-for-8 night from three in Game 7, Battier (a career 38.7 percent shooter from three for his career, 43 percent last season) will be asked to do even more with Mike Miller‘s departure this season.
19. MARTELL WEBSTER
Webster cashed in (four years, $21.9 million) after shooting a career-high 42.2 percent from three last season. With Otto Porter on the mend, Webster has every opportunity to play meaningful minutes again in Washington. With an improving cast, a healthy Webster should have lots of open right-corner threes, where he shot a remarkable 59.7 percent last season.
18. MIKE DUNLEAVY JR.
People forget that Dunleavy is much more than a three-point specialist (he averaged 19.1 PPG for Indiana in 2007) but now, playing with the best player of his career in Chicago (Derrick Rose), Dunleavy should have countless open shots from beyond the arc. After shooting a career best 42.8 percent 3FG last season (in Milwaukee nonetheless), the 6-9 combo G/F will be a key reserve in Chi-Town.
17. KEVIN MARTIN
OK, so he’s not James Harden. But lost in the disappointment of not being a replica of the bearded wonder was that Martin shot a career-high 42.6 percent from three last year playing with Durant and Westbrook. Now in Minnesota with Kevin Love, and reunited with former coach Rick Adelman (who coached Martin when he had his best years in Houston), can Kevin replicate those numbers? Playing within a system he’s comfortable with and with exceptional passer Ricky Rubio, I say Kevin Martin keeps knocking them down.
If you need any more proof of Steph Curry’s dominance, here’s a graph from @statcenter last week comparing him to other high-volume 3-pt shooters over the past 5 years. Curry’s on another planet.
[public.tableausoftware.com]?:embed=y&:display_count=no#1
Arron afflalo is very underated hes the best 3 pt shooter
no the best 3 point shooter to ever play the game is ray allen and no one has made more 3s then him
Most 3 pointers made in a season means a lot less than three point percentage. It’s all about efficiency. Anyone can shoot and make a lot of three pointers but what makes you the best is how efficient you are. Kyle Korver has the best 3 point percentage in the league once again this year and has shot about the same amount of three pointers as Stephan Curry.
Korver is the best 3 point shooter in the league today.
You have to look deeper than that. Can Korver create his own shot? Korver has the best 3pt percentage because he is a catch and shoot player, much like Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Steve Kerr are. Curry can catch and shoot as well as create his own shot. Which gives you a better percentage of making it, catch and shoot of course. In terms of pure efficiency Korver is better but only because he is less dynamic than Curry.
umm…Where is Vince Carter. I mean the dude’s only in the top 10 for most made three’s in NBA history. He should without a doubt be on this list.