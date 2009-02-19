2009 Free Agents Should Be Scared

While everyone is concerned with the Summer of 2010 and the economy, the real people that should be worried are the free agents this summer. Not only will teams be trying to save their money for the following year, but with the possibility of a smaller salary cap, they’re going to be less likely to invest big money and long term.

With that in mind, the following unrestricted free agents should be very worried: Allen Iverson, Ron Artest, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Andre Miller, Lamar Odom, Rasheed Wallace, Mike Bibby, Drew Gooden, Ben Gordon and Stephon Marbury.

As wallets stay closed, I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of these guys sign one-year deals with contenders, making for a very interesting 2009-2010 season, and an even more interesting summer in 2010 when they would join LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Amare Stoudemire, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, Tyson Chandler, Manu Ginobili, Richard Jefferson, Joe Johnson, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Redd on the open market.

Imagine any two or three of these guys get together and decide they want to turn around a franchise. Or better yet, some of the older guys that are still chasing their first championship ring join a team on the brink for way under market value. All I’m saying, is that the landscape of the NBA in the next two years has the potential to be completely different… and I’m very excited.

What are your thoughts?

Source: ESPN