2009 Hall of Fame: Who’s missing?

The 2009 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class is, in a word, loaded. Michael Jordan, John Stockton, David Robinson are the players who will be inducted into the Hall in September, and they’ll be joined by coaches Jerry Sloan and C. Vivian Stringer.

No way you can argue against anyone in this year’s class. You’ve got the widely-accepted greatest player of all-time, arguably one of the two or three greatest point guards of all-time, one of the 10 greatest centers of all-time, one of the NBA’s most successful and respected coaches, and a virtual giant in the women’s game. (And rather than waiting on Stockton to let him go in with Karl Malone, I like how they have him go in with Sloan.)

The only question is, was anyone left out? The finalists who didn’t make it in this year included Bernard King, Chris Mullin, Dennis Johnson, Cynthia Cooper, Don Nelson (coach), Bob Hurley Sr. (H.S. coach), Johnny “Red Kerr (contributor, for his work with the Bulls), and Al Attles (contributor, for his work with the Warriors).

Did anyone else deserve to join the 2009 class?