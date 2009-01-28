2009 Rookie Challenge Rosters

With the NBA All-Star game right around the corner, the League announced today the participants for the annual Rookie Challenge featuring reigning Rookie of the Year Kevin Durant, and this year’s front runner Derrick Rose. Unlike past years, there’s no one on these teams that I can really argue with, and no real snubs.
Now for the complete rosters…
Sophomores
Durant
Jeff Green
Al Horford
Al Thornton
Thaddeus Young
Wilson Chandler
Rodney Stuckey
Aaron Brooks
Luis Scola
Rookies
Rose
O.J. Mayo
Marc Gasol
Greg Oden
Rudy Fernandez
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Michael Beasley
Brook Lopez
Who got left out that you think should have made it? Who’s going to win?
Source: NBA.com
What about K Love dude avgs like 23% of the rebounds on his squad.
Rookies win. 138-124
BTW the only time in history that someone avg more rebound % than age…
Where’s Mario Chalmers?
Yeah i was also about to mention love. Not to hate on Greg Oden but I think K-Love should have had that spot
Sophs win 152-125
Wow. Howard is going to be the assistant coach for the Sophomores. Next thing you know he’s going to be in the Skills Challenge.
Why only 9 spots?
Oh yeah what about Chalmers? He’s leading this group in steals.
sun yue got snubbed
i would have liked to see bayless. even tho he doesn’t deserve it. but then again beasley doesn’t either.
Maybe take out gasol and put in bayless. I respect marc’s game, but the game should be exciting and “exciting” and “gasol” should be nowhere near each other.
no chalmers or k love or bayles.. OR SUN YUE.. these folks are slacking.. k love and his outlet passes woulda been great..
The rookie team is way more balanced. I know that doesn’t always matter, but look at the guards alone. Rose and Mayo (plus Gordon and Westbrook), versus Rodney Stuckey and Aaron Brooks. That’s a recipe for slaughter. Up front the rookies have the advantage too. Oden, Gasol, Beasley and Lopez vs. Horford and Scola. The sophomore team is all small forwards, which may bode well since the game will be mosly run-and-gun.
where is DJ augustine and where is my boy Othello Hunter from ATL- sophmore team wins- KD dominates
Love over gasol easy. Chalmers needs a spot. Not sure who I would take off though. Me needs to stay off the kool aid Beasley def deserves a spot as much as anyone else on that roster not names rose and maybe mayo
DJ Augustin should probably be on this team.
jason thompson ?
Durant will drop 34.
@15.
I feel beasley has underwhelmed. That and even before the draft i felt beasley was going to be a bust, and mayo was gonna end up the best from the class. Who knows, maybe i’m just a hater.
Rose has been a surprise tho. Didn’t think he’d be this good this fast. Looking at him now, it seems like he was really holding back in memphis.
Nick Young would crush any of them…
where is Nick Young?????? :(
Sessions should be on the Sophmore team, way underrated game, has put up some big numbers when he gets PT
Luc the Prince should have made the rookie team , best defender on the Sucks
RIP Sean Williams.
Chalmers and Cook although I wouldn’t know who to take off either roster. Also, I thought there were more than 9 roster spots each.
joe alexander wouldve put on a show but he gets no burn so i knew he wouldnt make it
Chalmers, Love and Bayless should be on that team. whats up with Cook and Young not being on the Sophomore team?
you know, if you really wanted it to be a game you should have added morris almond — on scoring potential alone, even if he’s done nothing in the NBA (save for locking down kevin martin in one game).
Durant is going to go crazy lol.
@Kudabeen — Yeah, I don’t understand why they don’t have at least 10 spots per team.
Nick Young should be there, along with Kevin Love.
Where is Cheikh Samb?
The teams are pretty solid and I don’t think I would make too many changes. Love deserves it but Oden would probably be replaced in that case. Tough decision.
This rookie team looks solid as hell. I wonder how many future all stars are on it? Certainly more than the sophomore team has.
No Mario Chalmers? Fuck the system
Oden should be on sophmores and Love on rooks.
Rookies are going to blow out the sophomores
Oden will dominate.
What about the league leader in 3 pt shooting percentage?
Rookie –Anthony Morrow gs
they should bring up patrick ewing jr from the d league for the game so he can do some jams.
mario shouldve been there over rudy
I guarantee the sophomores win by 20+
Durant and Stuckey will score 40 each
C’mon….Love’s going to be a career 20/10 guy.
i knew chalmers would get snubbed f’ing bull shit
Rooks are gonna loose, just like every year. Its gonna be close, but I can’t see an upset happening here
chalmers???
kevin love is getting more love than oden, that’s laughable. fools!
too many guards on the rookie squad.i say take out guards-
-rudy fernandez and eric gordon for forwards
-jason thompson and kevin love
sophmores have too many forwards.i say take out forwards and guard-
-wilson chandler,thaddeus young and aaron brooks for
-joakim noah,ramon sessions and mike conley
Love has the most double doubles of any rookie by far. He should have been on the squad in addition to Oden. There would have been plenty of play time for both. Love is the new Wes Unseld: tough, rugged rebounder; relentless; good defender; fundamentally very solid; ok on the offensive end; team player; good passer; and a great outlet passer. And some brilliant analyst before the season started said he would be the “worst defender in the NBA” this year. But when Minnisota played Dallas I saw him play Tim Duncan one on one in the post and not only was able to maintain position but blocked at least one of Duncan’s shots!