2009 Rookie Challenge Rosters

With the NBA All-Star game right around the corner, the League announced today the participants for the annual Rookie Challenge featuring reigning Rookie of the Year Kevin Durant, and this year’s front runner Derrick Rose. Unlike past years, there’s no one on these teams that I can really argue with, and no real snubs.

Now for the complete rosters…

Sophomores

Durant

Jeff Green

Al Horford

Al Thornton

Thaddeus Young

Wilson Chandler

Rodney Stuckey

Aaron Brooks

Luis Scola

Rookies

Rose

O.J. Mayo

Marc Gasol

Greg Oden

Rudy Fernandez

Russell Westbrook

Eric Gordon

Michael Beasley

Brook Lopez

Who got left out that you think should have made it? Who’s going to win?

Source: NBA.com