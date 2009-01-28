2009 Rookie Challenge Rosters

01.28.09 10 years ago 46 Comments
Rose leading the way

With the NBA All-Star game right around the corner, the League announced today the participants for the annual Rookie Challenge featuring reigning Rookie of the Year Kevin Durant, and this year’s front runner Derrick Rose. Unlike past years, there’s no one on these teams that I can really argue with, and no real snubs.

Now for the complete rosters…

Sophomores
Durant
Jeff Green
Al Horford
Al Thornton
Thaddeus Young
Wilson Chandler
Rodney Stuckey
Aaron Brooks
Luis Scola

Rookies
Rose
O.J. Mayo
Marc Gasol
Greg Oden
Rudy Fernandez
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Michael Beasley
Brook Lopez

Who got left out that you think should have made it? Who’s going to win?

Source: NBA.com

Around The Web

TAGSALL STARDimeMag

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP