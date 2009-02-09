2009 Shooting Stars

This year’s field for the perpetual undercard of All-Star Saturday Night:
* San Antonio: Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Becky Hammon (defending champs)
* Detroit: Arron Afflalo, Bill Laimbeer, Katie Smith
* Los Angeles: Derek Fisher, Michael Cooper, Lisa Leslie
* Phoenix: Leandro Barbosa, Dan Majerle, Tangela Smith
I won’t bother going over the rules, ’cause I’m sure you’ve seen it before. Just know that the NBA press release for the event had to include a “Why You Should Watch” section, which I didn’t see when the dunk contest field was unveiled.
Who do you got (assuming you even care)?
AWESOME
sucks.
havent we seen all these participants in this event before?
Phx wins?
How many Pistons did they ask before Afflalo agreed to do it? Assuming they’d know better than to ask Iverson or Rasheed, I’d guess Rip, Stuckey and Tayshaun turned it down first.
Aaron Afflalo for the Pistons? Why not Sheed? He practices half court shots all the time, right?
And they need to scrap this if H-O-R-S-E does as well as I hope it will.
They should do a game with retired players.
Its amazing that the Spurs won last year. Tim and David aren’t exactly 3-point specialists.
no really big names besides san antonio but ill still watch it
COOP??? When I think great Laker shooter-Coop doesnt come to mind. But then again, neither do Laimbeer and the Admiral. This is a pretty useless competition actually, but you have to go with Phx and Thunder Dan.
What else is on?
I’m rolling with Phoenix.
This is bullshit.They should have a 1 on 1 tourney with D-leagers and 12th men for 100,000.
doc
if the 12th men team include scalabrini the dleaguers get the cash
ill go with the spurs team since david robinson is my fav player evah
I go with whoever has Becky Hammon.
Didn’t these same four teams participate in this last year?
[www.youtube.com]
YAWN
H-O-R-S-E should have White Chocolate as special guest participant. have him go at it with Steve Nash and Luke Ridnour.
Don’t let Kobe, Lebron or Vince in it, else it would look like an extension of the dunk contest.
how about a free throw/3pt. shootout among centers? With taunting/trash-talking. H-O-R-S-E should phase this out. The only exciting part is the half-court shot.
I likes me some Becky Hammon
they need to put cats in there that light it up (literally…) make sure they blazed and then watch em jajajajajaja