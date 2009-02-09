2009 Shooting Stars

This year’s field for the perpetual undercard of All-Star Saturday Night:

* San Antonio: Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Becky Hammon (defending champs)

* Detroit: Arron Afflalo, Bill Laimbeer, Katie Smith

* Los Angeles: Derek Fisher, Michael Cooper, Lisa Leslie

* Phoenix: Leandro Barbosa, Dan Majerle, Tangela Smith

I won’t bother going over the rules, ’cause I’m sure you’ve seen it before. Just know that the NBA press release for the event had to include a “Why You Should Watch” section, which I didn’t see when the dunk contest field was unveiled.

Who do you got (assuming you even care)?