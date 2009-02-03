2009 Skills Challenge

The field was announced today, but given the news out of Orlando, expect a change to be made. As of right now, Derrick Rose, Tony Parker, Devin Harris and Jameer Nelson are the four guys scheduled to compete for the crown. But with Jameer’s shoulder injury, someone needs to step in for him. I’m guessing defending champ Deron Williams gets the call? (Why wasn’t he going in the first place?) Other possibilities could be Rajon Rondo, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash or Monta Ellis. What about former Phoenix PG Stephon Marbury?