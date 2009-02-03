The field was announced today, but given the news out of Orlando, expect a change to be made. As of right now, Derrick Rose, Tony Parker, Devin Harris and Jameer Nelson are the four guys scheduled to compete for the crown. But with Jameer’s shoulder injury, someone needs to step in for him. I’m guessing defending champ Deron Williams gets the call? (Why wasn’t he going in the first place?) Other possibilities could be Rajon Rondo, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash or Monta Ellis. What about former Phoenix PG Stephon Marbury?
yea … marbury….. riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight DIME
D-Will or nash gets it since they didn’t make the team
Shaq?
You guys should do a link about the Horse game
[www.realgm.com]
IMO
Vince
Wade
Ginobili
i say Marbury and Tinsley need it to showcase for a trade lolz
Marbury would be ok in this until they get to the passing part of it…
Tinsley would be cool until the running part…
Javale McGee, DeAndre Jordan, Joel Bryzbilla, Ben Wallace…A mix of young stars and old. 2009 Skills Challenge Part II.
Kevin Love will win horse with his drop kicks and the full-court shot. Gil might have a chance with the one-hand three point shot. Well, it won’t be them winning cuz they ain’t taking part in the ‘all-star’ game nor ‘young stars’ game.
Derrick Rose, Tony Parker, Devin Harris…fuck a skills challenge. I wanna see a foot race!
LOL Austin that was cold
deron said ‘no’ to the skills challenge invite a few weeks ago. he didn’t want to go unless he was also going to be playing on sunday — didn’t want to make a trip for this. he has the record, something TP isn’t going to take from him, lol.
LOL nice amar u got me there
big sia
we need one more for that game
vince manu wade and paul… no?
moped monta will be great to watch there
@ Ian
i think Horse is only three players apparently
dang big sia beat me to it [msn.foxsports.com]
but this one guy for this game htat should be considered.[www.youtube.com]
or this guy
[www.youtube.com].
im thinking VC yes, Dwade over CP tho.
#9 LMAO now thats good shit and i agree.!
i dont expect parker to win this but he SHOULD have the best finish in the paint.
DWYANE WADE!
Haha, what a laugh. THOSE three guys in the Skills Challenge? They’ll get to the station where they have to pass into the basket, look confused for a few seconds, then try to shoot. Three shoot first guys? Really?
Not one of these “point guards” ranks in the top 10 in assists. They fare even worse in terms of assists per 48 minutes (in other words, they get assists just because they play the most minutes and because they play with the better-shooting first unit), and they’re all even WORSE when it comes to assist/TO ratio.
This is a showcase of what, exactly?
(that applies to all four of the original four btw)
OMG,How tall these guys are!If they want to date,maybe they only can find tall girls from some searching sites,as far as i know ” tallloving.com “cute, hot , talented… whatever u can come up with…LOL
Why does everyone act like Tony Parker can’t pass? He can pass, but he plays in a system that doesn’t lend itself to big assist numbers. Control explained it thoroughly in the latest post where I said TP is better than Deron.
I think the point of the Skills Challenge is to get fast guys who can dribble. Any NBA PG can pass with near pinpoint precision, so the passing part won’t be much of a problem.
Austin, I didn’t act like TP can’t pass. Deron is a better passer in my opinion than TP, but that’s not to say that he can’t pass. My only point is that if this was a lay-up drill, I would take all of these guys. In my head, though, it’s about a PG’s skills, which include passing – I’d sooner put Calderon, Williams, Billups, Kidd, Felton, or Rondo than these guys.
While you make a good point about what’s desired for this comp – “fast guys who can dribble” (in which case they got what they wanted) – you could also say that “any NBA PG can” run fast and dribble, so that part won’t be much of a problem.
they should just put dwayne wade, lebron james, kobe bryant, and michael jordan in a shooting competition… f it
If they allow D-Wade, LBJ, Kobe and MJ to openly gamble on said contest, I’m all for it.
how about a free throw shooting contest between reggie evans, ben wallace, shaq and everybody’s all time favorite FT shooter, chuck hayes?
won’t that be cool?
denver barely beat the spurs bench today damn
IAN,
i was not going to mention tonights game till tomorrow (and i will) but i am not even remotely impressed with denver. SA played a great game CONSIDERING they had no manu, no tony, no finley, NO DUNCAN. this game would not have been close in the spurs favor if they just had tony and tim. roger mason should have also put all those “its just because he plays with tim duncan” BS, the kid can shoot. he can play. tim duncan wasnt on the floor and he scored more points then his average by more then double.
by the way, i have to change the channel when ever fucking gary payton is talking, that guy is the most annoying dueche’ EVER!
[www.youtube.com]
Tmac can still give a nice poster
wat about wadez title??
They should do a FT Competition but all participants have to shoot like Bill Cartwright
I heard they gonna have a HORSE contest too, what’s next a NBA weekend tri-athalon?!!!!