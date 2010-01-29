2010 NBA All-Stars officially announced

So much for suspense. Since every reporter and their intern decided to leak the 2010 NBA All-Star reserves earlier today, tonight’s official announcement on TNT loses quite a bit of intrigue. Still, here are the official rosters as named a few minutes ago…

EAST

G – Dwyane Wade

G – Allen Iverson

F – LeBron James

F – Kevin Garnett

C – Dwight Howard

Bench

G – Rajon Rondo

G – Derrick Rose

G – Joe Johnson

F – Gerald Wallace

F – Chris Bosh

F – Paul Pierce

C – Al Horford



WEST

G – Kobe Bryant

G – Steve Nash

F – Carmelo Anthony

F – Tim Duncan

C – Amar’e Stoudemire

Bench

G – Brandon Roy

G – Chris Paul

G – Deron Williams

F – Dirk Nowitzki

F – Kevin Durant

F – Zach Randolph

C – Pau Gasol

Some quick thoughts…

* Charles Barkley said Rondo has been the Celtics’ best player this season, and I agree. So I don’t really see why there was so much debate over this one. Classic example of how hard it is to shake your initial reputation; people still think Rondo is just riding coattails, but don’t realize he’s been the one keeping Boston near the top of the East through KG’s injuries and Ray Allen’s declining game. Pierce isn’t even an automatic 25 points and a dagger anymore.

* TNT listed it’s East notable snubs up: David Lee, Mo Williams, Josh Smith and Andrew Bogut. Barkley immediately said only one of them even belonged in the conversation (Lee), and I can’t disagree enough. Bogut would’ve got my vote over Lee, and Smith could’ve gone ahead of Pierce or even Wallace and I wouldn’t have been too mad. Mo Williams was only there for the “Cleveland should have two All-Stars” argument.

* Kenny Smith said Pierce is a “no-brainer.” Do you agree?

* How does Barkley try to argue on Chris Kaman’s behalf by bringing up Pau Gasol’s pre-L.A. playoff record? What has Kaman done in the playoffs?

* The Rockets didn’t get a representative. Makes sense, since they’re a team full of role players — at least perception-wise — without a marquee star. You can make a good case for Aaron Brooks, and Chris Webber has been pushing Carl Landry, but it would be tough for any of them to get in since there’s so much talent in the conference.

* Anyone else get the feeling the TNT crew is yelling and arguing mainly because people expect them to?

* I swear Kenny Smith just told a bold-faced lie on national TV. Last week when the starters were announced and the TNT guys were picking their reserves, Smith admitted he accidentally forgot about Joe Johnson, and would therefore cut D-Rose from his squad to give Joe his spot. Tonight, when they showed those reserve predictions again, Kenny again said he left Johnson off his original list, but said he would have cut Mo Williams for Joe.

* Will there be alternates? Right now, I could see KG maybe skipping the game to rest his knees. ‘Melo has also been banged-up, but seeing as he didn’t make All-Star last year, I think he’ll go even if he doesn’t play a lot of minutes. (Same for Deron Williams.) B-Roy might skip it if his hamstring isn’t cooperating and knowing he needs to carry this Blazers team down the stretch. Kobe and Duncan will show up, and while Duncan will likely pull limited duty, Kobe won’t let anybody keep him out.

So at best, I’m thinking there could be one East forward spot open and one West guard spot. If that happens, Lee will probably get the nod (maybe J-Smoove), and in the West, either Brooks or Chauncey Billups.