2010 NBA All-Star Game Tickets Available Today

11.17.09 9 years ago 4 Comments

Whether you’re afraid or enticed by THIS, reserve your place as part of the largest crowd ever to witness a basketball game when an additional round of tickets go on sale today, Nov. 17, at 11:00 AM EST (10 a.m. CT) for the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas.

The largest crowd ever to watch an NBA All-Star Game was in 1989 at the Houston Astrodome in front of 44,735 fans. This year, in front a crowd of more than 80,000 at Cowboys Stadium, it’s gonna be crazy!

Following the extraordinary fan response through pre-sales and the initial general public sale, the Baseline Plaza was created to accommodate additional fans. The additional three levels located at either end of the stadium will provide fans a special setting to experience the sights, sounds and energy of the game.

A limited number of these standing-room-only Baseline Plaza tickets will be available today for only $30 at Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, the American Airlines Center, Cowboys Stadium, or by calling 800-4-NBA-TIX.

Around The Web

TAGSALL STARCOWBOYS STADIUMDallasDimeMag

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP