2010 NBA All-Star Game Tickets Available Today

Whether you’re afraid or enticed by THIS, reserve your place as part of the largest crowd ever to witness a basketball game when an additional round of tickets go on sale today, Nov. 17, at 11:00 AM EST (10 a.m. CT) for the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas.

The largest crowd ever to watch an NBA All-Star Game was in 1989 at the Houston Astrodome in front of 44,735 fans. This year, in front a crowd of more than 80,000 at Cowboys Stadium, it’s gonna be crazy!

Following the extraordinary fan response through pre-sales and the initial general public sale, the Baseline Plaza was created to accommodate additional fans. The additional three levels located at either end of the stadium will provide fans a special setting to experience the sights, sounds and energy of the game.

A limited number of these standing-room-only Baseline Plaza tickets will be available today for only $30 at Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, the American Airlines Center, Cowboys Stadium, or by calling 800-4-NBA-TIX.