2010 NBA All-Star Game Tickets Available Today

Whether you’re afraid or enticed by THIS, reserve your place as part of the largest crowd ever to witness a basketball game when an additional round of tickets go on sale today, Nov. 17, at 11:00 AM EST (10 a.m. CT) for the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas.
The largest crowd ever to watch an NBA All-Star Game was in 1989 at the Houston Astrodome in front of 44,735 fans. This year, in front a crowd of more than 80,000 at Cowboys Stadium, it’s gonna be crazy!
Following the extraordinary fan response through pre-sales and the initial general public sale, the Baseline Plaza was created to accommodate additional fans. The additional three levels located at either end of the stadium will provide fans a special setting to experience the sights, sounds and energy of the game.
A limited number of these standing-room-only Baseline Plaza tickets will be available today for only $30 at Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, the American Airlines Center, Cowboys Stadium, or by calling 800-4-NBA-TIX.
2 courtside please…
my brother and his wife are going (she’s from dallas). tix will be expensive, but he’s a surgeon and she’s a pediatrician — so I think they’ll manage.
HORFORD NEEDS TO BE IN THE ALL STAR TEAM!
Ive had my tickets since July (since I live in Austin).
Props to Facebook on the pre-sale