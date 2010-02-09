2010 NBA All-Star Jerseys

02.08.10

Aside from the shoes, the NBA All-Star Game means all-new uniforms for the East and West. And this year, adidas comes correct with some all new threads that completely change the game.

This year’s jerseys were inspired by the city of Dallas and the symbolic Texas state flag. The star on the front of the jersey unites opposing East and West players, forming one star when standing next to each other. The single star is divided into five pieces joining as one, representing five players on each team coming together. The print on the back of the jersey mimics the distinct dimensional pattern characteristic of the Dallas skyline. And also, for the first time ever, both the East and West All-Star uniforms are featured in primary colors, with the East wearing blue and the West wearing red – the colors of the Texas state flag.

A full range of NBA All-Star apparel from adidas including shooting shirts, shorts, pants, track jackets and other collections is available for fans at the NBA Store at Jam Session, retailers across Dallas and NBA.com. For more information, visit www.adidasbasketball.com.

