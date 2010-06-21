2010 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Each Team’s Selections

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Philadelphia 76ers #Portland Trail Blazers #San Antonio Spurs #Los Angeles Clippers #Atlanta Hawks #Golden State Warriors #Miami Heat #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics
06.21.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

With the NBA Finals behind us, everyone’s focus is on the 2010 NBA Draft going down this Thursday. The rumors are already flying everywhere. So while the Lottery teams haven’t gotten any love since the Playoffs began, now they’ll be at the forefront of the action. Below, check out a breakdown of every team’s picks – one team has five selections, while three teams have none – as well as some moves that should be made.

Five Picks
Minnesota Timberwolves: Pick #4, Pick #16 (via Charlotte and Denver), Pick #23 (via Utah and Philadelphia), Pick #45 (via Houston), Pick #56 (via Phoenix)

Four Picks
Miami Heat: Pick #18, Pick #41 (via New Orleans), Pick #42 (via Toronto), Pick #48
Oklahoma City Thunder: Pick #21, Pick #26 (via Phoenix), Pick #32 (via Minnesota), Pick #51 (via Portland, Dallas and Minnesota)

Three Picks
Washington Wizards: Pick #1, Pick #30 (via Cleveland), Pick #35
New Jersey Nets: Pick #3, Pick #27 (via Dallas), Pick #31
Memphis Grizzlies: Pick #12, Pick #25 (via Denver), Pick #28 (via LA Lakers)
Milwaukee Bucks: Pick #15 (via Chicago), Pick #37 (via Philadelphia), Pick #47

Two Picks
Sacramento Kings: Pick #5, Pick #33
Golden State Warriors: Pick #6, Pick #34
Detroit Pistons: Pick #7, Pick #36
Los Angeles Clippers: Pick #8, Pick #54 (via Denver)
Utah Jazz: Pick #9 (via New York and Phoenix), Pick #55
Indiana Pacers: Pick #10, Pick #40
Boston Celtics: Pick #19, Pick #52
San Antonio Spurs: Pick #20, Pick #49
Portland Trail Blazers: Pick #22, Pick #44 (via Chicago)
Atlanta Hawks: Pick #24, Pick #53
Orlando Magic: Pick #29, Pick #59
New York Knicks: Pick #38, Pick #39 (via LA Clippers and Denver)
Los Angeles Lakers: Pick #43 (via Memphis), Pick #58
Phoenix Suns: Pick #46 (via Charlotte), Pick #60 (via Cleveland)
Dallas Mavericks: Pick #50 (via Oklahoma City), Pick #57

One Pick
Philadelphia 76ers: Pick #2
New Orleans Hornets: Pick #11
Toronto Raptors: Pick #13
Houston Rockets: Pick #14
Chicago Bulls: Pick #17 (via Milwaukee)

Zero Picks
Charlotte Bobcats: No picks
Cleveland Cavaliers: No picks
Denver Nuggets: No picks

Initial reactions:
David Kahn knows exactly what he’s doing in Minnesota. By accumulating five picks, he’s given himself tons of leverage to move players (as well as picks) before, during or after the Draft.
– Another GM that has setup his team to prosper is Sam Presti in Oklahoma City. With four total picks, including three in the first 32, the Thunder will most likely be able to trade a pick for a veteran they’ve been coveting.
– The Wizards, Nets and Grizzlies all have three picks within the Top 35. And I could think of three teams that need every one of those picks, it’d be them.
– On the other end of the spectrum, look for Charlotte, Cleveland and Denver to make a move to to acquire a pick and/or player somewhere in this Draft. They all have pieces that they’re willing to deal, and if there’s someone they’re after, they could easily make a move.

What do you think? What moves do you see being made?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Philadelphia 76ers#Portland Trail Blazers#San Antonio Spurs#Los Angeles Clippers#Atlanta Hawks#Golden State Warriors#Miami Heat#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBOSTON CELTICSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSdallas mavericksDENVER NUGGETSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsINDIANA PACERSLos Angeles ClippersLOS ANGELES LAKERSMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIAMI HEATMILWAUKEE BUCKSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNBA DRAFTNEW JERSEY NETSNEW ORLEANS HORNETSNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERORLANDO MAGICPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPHOENIX SUNSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSSACRAMENTO KINGSsan antonio spursTORONTO RAPTORSUTAH JAZZWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP