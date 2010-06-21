2010 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Each Team’s Selections

With the NBA Finals behind us, everyone’s focus is on the 2010 NBA Draft going down this Thursday. The rumors are already flying everywhere. So while the Lottery teams haven’t gotten any love since the Playoffs began, now they’ll be at the forefront of the action. Below, check out a breakdown of every team’s picks – one team has five selections, while three teams have none – as well as some moves that should be made.

Five Picks

Minnesota Timberwolves: Pick #4, Pick #16 (via Charlotte and Denver), Pick #23 (via Utah and Philadelphia), Pick #45 (via Houston), Pick #56 (via Phoenix)

Four Picks

Miami Heat: Pick #18, Pick #41 (via New Orleans), Pick #42 (via Toronto), Pick #48

Oklahoma City Thunder: Pick #21, Pick #26 (via Phoenix), Pick #32 (via Minnesota), Pick #51 (via Portland, Dallas and Minnesota)

Three Picks

Washington Wizards: Pick #1, Pick #30 (via Cleveland), Pick #35

New Jersey Nets: Pick #3, Pick #27 (via Dallas), Pick #31

Memphis Grizzlies: Pick #12, Pick #25 (via Denver), Pick #28 (via LA Lakers)

Milwaukee Bucks: Pick #15 (via Chicago), Pick #37 (via Philadelphia), Pick #47

Two Picks

Sacramento Kings: Pick #5, Pick #33

Golden State Warriors: Pick #6, Pick #34

Detroit Pistons: Pick #7, Pick #36

Los Angeles Clippers: Pick #8, Pick #54 (via Denver)

Utah Jazz: Pick #9 (via New York and Phoenix), Pick #55

Indiana Pacers: Pick #10, Pick #40

Boston Celtics: Pick #19, Pick #52

San Antonio Spurs: Pick #20, Pick #49

Portland Trail Blazers: Pick #22, Pick #44 (via Chicago)

Atlanta Hawks: Pick #24, Pick #53

Orlando Magic: Pick #29, Pick #59

New York Knicks: Pick #38, Pick #39 (via LA Clippers and Denver)

Los Angeles Lakers: Pick #43 (via Memphis), Pick #58

Phoenix Suns: Pick #46 (via Charlotte), Pick #60 (via Cleveland)

Dallas Mavericks: Pick #50 (via Oklahoma City), Pick #57

One Pick

Philadelphia 76ers: Pick #2

New Orleans Hornets: Pick #11

Toronto Raptors: Pick #13

Houston Rockets: Pick #14

Chicago Bulls: Pick #17 (via Milwaukee)

Zero Picks

Charlotte Bobcats: No picks

Cleveland Cavaliers: No picks

Denver Nuggets: No picks

Initial reactions:

– David Kahn knows exactly what he’s doing in Minnesota. By accumulating five picks, he’s given himself tons of leverage to move players (as well as picks) before, during or after the Draft.

– Another GM that has setup his team to prosper is Sam Presti in Oklahoma City. With four total picks, including three in the first 32, the Thunder will most likely be able to trade a pick for a veteran they’ve been coveting.

– The Wizards, Nets and Grizzlies all have three picks within the Top 35. And I could think of three teams that need every one of those picks, it’d be them.

– On the other end of the spectrum, look for Charlotte, Cleveland and Denver to make a move to to acquire a pick and/or player somewhere in this Draft. They all have pieces that they’re willing to deal, and if there’s someone they’re after, they could easily make a move.

What do you think? What moves do you see being made?

