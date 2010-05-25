When I think of the NBA Draft, three things come to mind: 1) Becoming a millionaire, 2) Shaking hands with David Stern, and 3) Putting on the hat of the team that selected you. (Yes Kobe, you were drafted by the Hornets.) Now you too can be part of the action, as the 2010 NBA Draft Cap from adidas â€“ the first authentic piece of team apparel a player receives after being drafted â€“ is available on NBAStore.com.

To get with the program, this year’s cap was designed with a new flat-brim style after a recent poll taken by NBA fans on Facebook showed that 66 percent of people preferred to rock their fitted with a flat-brim opposed to the curved-brim look. The front features a two-toned oversized jersey wordmark and logoman, with an embroidered team logo on the side of the cap. They also have a CLIMALITE moisture-wicking sweatband for additional comfort.

Available in versions for all 30 teams and an NBA logo style, the 2010 NBA Draft Caps retail for $23.99. The caps are currently available on NBAStore.com and will be available in June at the NBA Store in New York City, Champs, Hat World, Sports Authority and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

