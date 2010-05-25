When I think of the NBA Draft, three things come to mind: 1) Becoming a millionaire, 2) Shaking hands with David Stern, and 3) Putting on the hat of the team that selected you. (Yes Kobe, you were drafted by the Hornets.) Now you too can be part of the action, as the 2010 NBA Draft Cap from adidas â€“ the first authentic piece of team apparel a player receives after being drafted â€“ is available on NBAStore.com.
To get with the program, this year’s cap was designed with a new flat-brim style after a recent poll taken by NBA fans on Facebook showed that 66 percent of people preferred to rock their fitted with a flat-brim opposed to the curved-brim look. The front features a two-toned oversized jersey wordmark and logoman, with an embroidered team logo on the side of the cap. They also have a CLIMALITE moisture-wicking sweatband for additional comfort.
Available in versions for all 30 teams and an NBA logo style, the 2010 NBA Draft Caps retail for $23.99. The caps are currently available on NBAStore.com and will be available in June at the NBA Store in New York City, Champs, Hat World, Sports Authority and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
What do you think?
I don’t like the hats.
Funny how Kobe was wearing a Hornets colored tie on draft day.
@shake&bake
I noticed the same thing!
Flat brim=bullshit.
It only works if you are going to wear your hat like a fucking retard (sideways, over eyes like emo kid’s hair, over a giant fro), or if you have a GIANT head like that pic Dime posts w/ Blake Griffin wearing a hat that makes him look like a conehead.
Fuck these hats.
Ummmm…they should just keep it simple and make the hats like MLB. Team logo with team colors. Keep it classy. And two tone letters are really cheesy.
ummmm, there already are NBA hats with the teams logo/colors, ShowKase. Those are special hats specifically designed for the NBA draft.
I like them.
ther alright..fitteds are kinda wack now..i go into Lids and fitteds are like 50 $ and ther all ass
the Wizards need to change their name and logo…. both are so so retarded
What’s the difference between a draft cap and a regular cap? Is it just a different way to market and sell merchandise, or am I missing something…?
Pretty much dagweller – every year in every draft by every pro sports league, they come out with a new draft cap. It’s no different than any other cap, only that it’s on TV for a day and it’s 4 dollars too expensive.
these are fire…
flat brim is a nice change up from the curved bullsh*t..
if I want it curved i can do it myself, plus the logos are TIGHT!!!
Nice Styles! I’m tried of all the crazy cut lines n colors on crowns and visors. FYI: These are not fitted caps, they are stretch fit with flat brim visors, which you can curve if you need too.
I’ll tell you one thing,it’s time for the Wizards to switch up them uni’s,there so Rod Stickland/Mitch Richmond. smh