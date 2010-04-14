2010 NBA Playoff Scenarios: The Games Tonight Matter More Than You Think

Pity the scouts who have to help prepare their teams for an upcoming playoff opponent. With the final regular season games being played tonight, the only fixed seeds belong to Cleveland (#1), Orlando (#2), Atlanta (#3), Boston (#4) and Charlotte (#7) in the Eastern Conference, and Los Angeles (#1) and Oklahoma City (#8) in the Western Conference. Click after the jump for a look at the Playoff scenarios updated through yesterday’s games.
2010 NBA Playoff Scenarios
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
2. ORLANDO MAGIC
3. ATLANTA HAWKS
4. BOSTON CELTICS
5. Milwaukee or Miami
6. Miami or Milwaukee
7. CHARLOTTE BOBCATS
8. Chicago or Toronto
Miami will be seeded:
– #5 if Heat wins OR Bucks lose
– #6 if Heat loses and Bucks win
Milwaukee will be seeded:
– #5 if Bucks win and Heat loses
– #6 if Bucks lose OR Heat wins
Chicago will be seeded:
– #8 if Bulls win OR Raptors lose
Toronto will be seeded:
– #8 if Raptors win and Bulls lose
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. LOS ANGELES LAKERS
2. Dallas or Utah
3. Utah, Dallas or Phoenix
4. Phoenix or Denver
5. Denver or Utah
6. Portland or San Antonio
7. San Antonio or Portland
8. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Denver wins the Northwest Division if Jazz lose
Utah wins the Northwest Division if Jazz wins
Dallas will be seeded:
– #2 if Mavericks win OR Jazz loses
– #3 if Mavericks lose and Jazz wins
Utah will be seeded:
– #2 if Jazz wins and Mavericks lose
– #3 if Jazz wins and Mavericks win
– #5 if Jazz loses
Phoenix will be seeded:
– #3 if Suns win
– #4 if Suns lose
Denver will be seeded:
– #4 if Jazz loses
– #5 if Jazz wins
Portland will be seeded:
– #6 if Blazers win OR Spurs lose
– #7 if Blazers lose and Spurs win
San Antonio will be seeded:
– #6 if Spurs win and Blazers lose
– #7 if Spurs lose OR Blazers win
What do you think the final seedings are going to look like?
1. Lakers vs. 8. Thunder
2.Mavs vs 7. Spurs
3.Jazz vs 6. Blazers
4. Suns vs 5. Nuggets
Good Match ups cant wait
JAZZ PLEASE LOSE
Heat sitting Wade, O’Neal and Haslem tonight. Not sure if Boston will rest some of their starters. Could be the Bucks control their own destiny.
okc vs lakers will be a interesting matchup
and sucks for bucks, if bogut din get f’d up they wouldve been a sleeper
What insight do you happen to have about the Orlando organization?
And why are Boston and Cleveland classless organizations? Having players that talk trash doesn’t necessarily mean the organization is classless.
The Western match-ups are very intriguing.
The Celtics must pray that they some how get the Bucks. D-Wade and the Heat in the first round are not what they need.
QQ- First of all, you are an idiot. Secondly, if the Hawks are healthy they could definitely beat the Magic in a 7 game series.
I just do not want my Hawks playing the Heat in the first round. Give us the Bucks, please.
And, I’ll tell you what, if Miami lays down to N.J. in Miami tonight and Boston does the same w/ Milwaukee in Boston, I’m yelling foul!! (Although it would serve both Miami and Boston well to so sack such games: Boston would end up with Bucks and Miami would end up with Hawks in playoffs (and Miami has been a real thorn in the Hawks’ side this year).)
no sweeps this year !!!
