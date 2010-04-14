2010 NBA Playoff Scenarios: The Games Tonight Matter More Than You Think

Pity the scouts who have to help prepare their teams for an upcoming playoff opponent. With the final regular season games being played tonight, the only fixed seeds belong to Cleveland (#1), Orlando (#2), Atlanta (#3), Boston (#4) and Charlotte (#7) in the Eastern Conference, and Los Angeles (#1) and Oklahoma City (#8) in the Western Conference. Click after the jump for a look at the Playoff scenarios updated through yesterday’s games.

2010 NBA Playoff Scenarios

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

2. ORLANDO MAGIC

3. ATLANTA HAWKS

4. BOSTON CELTICS

5. Milwaukee or Miami

6. Miami or Milwaukee

7. CHARLOTTE BOBCATS

8. Chicago or Toronto

Miami will be seeded:

– #5 if Heat wins OR Bucks lose

– #6 if Heat loses and Bucks win

Milwaukee will be seeded:

– #5 if Bucks win and Heat loses

– #6 if Bucks lose OR Heat wins

Chicago will be seeded:

– #8 if Bulls win OR Raptors lose

Toronto will be seeded:

– #8 if Raptors win and Bulls lose

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. LOS ANGELES LAKERS

2. Dallas or Utah

3. Utah, Dallas or Phoenix

4. Phoenix or Denver

5. Denver or Utah

6. Portland or San Antonio

7. San Antonio or Portland

8. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Denver wins the Northwest Division if Jazz lose

Utah wins the Northwest Division if Jazz wins

Dallas will be seeded:

– #2 if Mavericks win OR Jazz loses

– #3 if Mavericks lose and Jazz wins

Utah will be seeded:

– #2 if Jazz wins and Mavericks lose

– #3 if Jazz wins and Mavericks win

– #5 if Jazz loses

Phoenix will be seeded:

– #3 if Suns win

– #4 if Suns lose

Denver will be seeded:

– #4 if Jazz loses

– #5 if Jazz wins

Portland will be seeded:

– #6 if Blazers win OR Spurs lose

– #7 if Blazers lose and Spurs win

San Antonio will be seeded:

– #6 if Spurs win and Blazers lose

– #7 if Spurs lose OR Blazers win

What do you think the final seedings are going to look like?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.