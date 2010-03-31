2011 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

If you’re in the city, then be sure to stop through the New York Motor Show than began this week. If not, check out the fastest, most potent drop-top that Bentley Motors has ever released: the new 2011 Continental Supersports Convertible. The newest addition to the Continental model range features a 621-horsepower, twin-turbocharged W12 engine that is capable of running on both gasoline and E85 bioethanol, making it both powerful and environmentally conscious. But enough about the details, check out this whip!
The new, muscular four-seat Supersports Convertible will be priced from $280,400 when it arrives at Bentley retailers this summer. Unmistakably Bentley in its design and craftsmanship, its interior signifies a dramatic re-interpretation of Bentley luxury. Satin-finished carbon fibre, Alcantaraâ„¢ and ‘Soft Grip’ leather create a unique ambience with a distinctly sporting and contemporary style.
What do you think? What’s your dream whip?
So I don’t supposed Bentley dropped one off at the Dime office as a sampler…?
“Tell us in the comments section below why you deserve this car and where you plan on driving it, and we’ll drop one off at your spot with 2 dimes and a suitcase full of cash”
I plan on driving it up and down my street and I deserve it because I refresh my browser on Dime every 2 minutes. Thanks, I’ll email you my address!
meh, if I’m gonna drop $280K on a ride I want something that looks a little less Chrysler-ish…say a Maserati Grantourismo. Performance-wise it sounds nice, but the Nissan GTR performs just as well at less than half the price.
Got to factor in the abundant ammount of groupies you will be able to cop…just park in front of the club/ victoria’s secret entrances….
That SUPERGO right there..
My dream whip is a 93 Porche 911 Turbo.. Thats right, the one in Bad Boys lol been on it ever since..
Convertibles are lame in my opinion. My toupee always flys off.
silly rabbits.
these (car) tricks are for kids.
Should have titled this article: What’s in the box?
them backseat passengers better leave their legs at home…
I usually hate convertibles but this is one sexy ride. The interior is ridiculous.
Too bad this whip aint manual. would be sickkkk if it was. Way more fun to drive (though im sure this will still be fun).
dream to own this car.Hope my dream will come ture soon…
I gotta side with Chris Rock on this one. You can have your 280K Bently, I’ll drive a 50K car and will have an extra 230K in my pocket. No effin car is worth that much. Most of them aren’t even worth 75% of what they cost.