2011 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

If you’re in the city, then be sure to stop through the New York Motor Show than began this week. If not, check out the fastest, most potent drop-top that Bentley Motors has ever released: the new 2011 Continental Supersports Convertible. The newest addition to the Continental model range features a 621-horsepower, twin-turbocharged W12 engine that is capable of running on both gasoline and E85 bioethanol, making it both powerful and environmentally conscious. But enough about the details, check out this whip!

The new, muscular four-seat Supersports Convertible will be priced from $280,400 when it arrives at Bentley retailers this summer. Unmistakably Bentley in its design and craftsmanship, its interior signifies a dramatic re-interpretation of Bentley luxury. Satin-finished carbon fibre, Alcantaraâ„¢ and ‘Soft Grip’ leather create a unique ambience with a distinctly sporting and contemporary style.

What do you think? What's your dream whip?

