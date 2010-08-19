2011 Is The Year Kobe Bryant (maybe) surpasses Michael Jordan

As it stands now, Kobe Bryant has five NBA championship rings. If his L.A. Lakers were to win it all again this upcoming season, that would give Kobe the illustrious sixth ring and fuel another round of Michael Jordan comparisons. And while Kobe has always dealt with critics saying he’ll never live up to Jordan’s standard, a sixth title puts him in serious consideration to be recognized as equal to — or better than — the man they call “G.O.A.T.”
After mounting injuries (Kobe is coming off knee surgery) and fatigue following three straight runs to the NBA Finals, on paper the biggest thing standing in the way of a Lakers three-peat is the three-headed monster in Miami. But if Kobe were to lead his team to a championship by beating the Heat, that would give No. 24 something to put on his resume that No. 23 doesn’t have.
Jordan never met a team in the Finals that his Chicago Bulls weren’t expected to beat. But the 2010-11 Miami squad — led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh — already has experts predicting they’ll win 70-plus games this season. They have two of the top three players in the League, and a Top-5 big man in Bosh. Going into a hypothetical Finals series against the Lakers, you can see why a lot of people would make Miami the favorite, and the two-time defending champion Lakers the underdog.
Kobe is an all-time great no matter what happens next season or any season from now on, but if he were actually able to beat a team that Jeff Van Gundy said will surpass the Bulls’ NBA record for the best regular season record ever to complete a three-peat and win ring No. 6, he’d put himself on another level.
A level that may be even higher than Jordan.
I would say the best team Jordan ever played against in the Finals was in 1993, when he played league MVP Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns. But even Barkley, Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle as a “Big Three” don’t quite matchup talent-wise with LeBron, Wade and Bosh. In fact, you could easily argue that the best team Jordan even beat in the Finals also doesn’t measure up to the ’10 Boston Celtics and their Hall of Fame trio of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, not to mention Top-5 point guard Rajon Rondo.
At the very least, you’d have to put Kobe at worst only a half-step behind Jordan should he take down such a loaded Miami team on his way to tying MJ’s mark for career championships. We all know that in the eyes of the public, especially those who watched MJ in his prime, Mike’s legacy can’t be touched for what he meant to the game of basketball. But as an individual player, could Kobe become the new standard by which all others are judged? Can Kobe now be compared favorably with the G.O.A.T.?
If the Lakers win, Kobe is def in the same atmosphere as MJ. And Kobe still has time to get #7 if he gets #6 this year.
As for Miami, Kobe>Wade and Gasol>Bosh. If Artest and Barnes can harass LBJ on D, it would be a very interesting series.
And if Bynum stays healthy the whole year (IF), he, Gasol, and Odom are to much for the Heat’s front court.
Even if Kobe wins 7 or 8 rings. You got 3 with a big fat asterisk by it for the plain fact that they were in the shadow of Shaq.
Just stop with the MJ comparisons already. All you gotta do is check the stats and see why they call MJ the GOAT.
Good article, although all the blind Kobe haters will call you retarded.
I still think that he was the #2 guy behind Shaq for three chips says something….I think if he gets number 7 then we can start comparing the two.
Who cares if kobe had shaq, mj had a hof in pippen, one of the best shooters in kerr, one of the best defender in rodman, and one of the best sixth man in kukoc…
@ Ricky…. um… MJ was the MAN on all those squads. I don’t think when Kobe won those first 3 that players were coming up and thanking him for the ring. Check MJ’s last championship right after the buzzer sounded. Every player hugging Jordan said the same damn thing… ‘Thank you’…
Never during the bulls rings was Pippen the man. You can’t say the same about Kobe.
But as I said earlier… all you gotta do is check the damn stats.
I agree, you need to have another great player. But it wasnt Kobe’s team, thats all im saying.
Kobe is one of the best players ever, maybe second greastet, but if you look at the stats, and individual achievements (Six finals MVP’s, vs only 2, DPY, 7 Scoring titles, second in steals history), not only the rings, he’s far from being and equal to Michael Jordan.
When the Lakers beat Boston, Kobe had a much better supporting cast than Jordan did against the Suns in 93 so you can’t really compare.
MJ all the way but Kobe is and will always be considered to be on the same level.
MJ is the GOAT…. and that is it
@Ricky – the difference is, Kobe was clearly the #2 to Shaq during those first 3 championships…MJ was never #2 to anybody – and never will be.
MJ took time outs from the nba all the time,to play golf and make movies.plus kobe was drafted from high school giving him more years to pile up stats and rings.
He will never be close to Jordan. Jordan is the greatest because not only was he the best player, but also a cultural icon. So on the court Kobe is closest & off the court Iverson is closest. Combine the game of Kobe with the fan fair or Iverson then u get better than Jordan
Pippen > Shaq
mike all day and its not close
10 scoring titles > 2
5 mvps(with about 3 others he should of got)> 1(it could have one more ill say)
6 finals mvp>2 finals mvp
higher career scorin avg,reb avg,asist avg,and fg percentage
0 finals loses-kobe got 2
mike from 86-96 was CLEARLY the best player in basketball
kobe only the yr he avg 35 he was CLEARLY the best player in basketball
2 finals mvps vs 6 . . . 1 mvp vs 5 . . just because you are a laker head you feel the need to compare. . next time just don’t
@ctkennedy God point about Kobe never really being the clear best. He either been second or shared with Shaq, Iverson, T Mac, Duncan, Nash, Bron, Wade. Jordan didnt share the best title with anyone
* good
These comparisons are BS.
Let’s say Kobe wins EIGHT rings. How many Finals MVPs does he have then? Still only 5.
TO BE COMPARED TO JORDAN, YOU NEED 6 RINGS AS THE MAIN OPTION, AS THE BIG AHUNA, AS “THE MAN”!
You also need godlike statistics, more NBA records than Jordan, all the accolades and more, dominance of a decade, and recognition as perhaps the greatest athlete of all time.
You need to be the best offensive and best defensive player on the court at all times.
Kobe IS a top-10 player all time and perhaps a top-5 player when it is all said and done, but are you kidding me? Do you think anyone in the current NBA can surpass everything Jordan accomplished?
Kobe isn’t even at his best in the NBA Finals where he shoots an average of 40%, and has been outplayed in 4 of 7 Finals.
[www.youtube.com]
@A.S.L
i dont care for the lakers or jordan for that matter but i cant lie about what i have seen …jordan is clearly better than kobe ….if u gone be 2nd to somebody why not mike….that means 5x more than lebron bein 2nd to bird
@A.S.L.
after reading all the comments,,,you said it best. Still hoping to see the Lake show beat the Heat in the final though.
All im saying is a ring this year against the Heat, would give Kobe something on his resume that MJ doesn’t…And you guys are ALL right, you cannot win without great players around you…I think players like Dennis Rodman and Toni Kukoc’s legacy suffer because Mike was SO dominant…He is simply amazing and the closest thing we’ll maybe EVER have is Kobe
Kobe won’t ever pass Jordan just off of impact on the game alone.
You might find some other smaller criteria like scoring a lot of points and minor things where he might pass M.J.
But when you go based off of all things considered. Kobe ain’t ever passing the GOAT.
Done.
C’Mon guys you guys are arguing about individual awards were talking about the player and his individual greatness…we ALL KNOW that MVP Dirk got should have been KOBES (so he should have at least two) and can you imagine if he had this team while he was in his PRIME? Instead of playing with guys like Kwame Brown and Smush Parker?
IVE BEEN DIEING FOR THIS CONVERSTAION TO COME BACK UP ON DIMES. First off lets stop the B.S. and get right to it. Jordan won 3 rings retired for 2yrs and came BACK and won another 3. Thats a bad man! Is there any doubt in anybodys mind that he would have won 8 if he had not retired? The only way Kobe can be compared to Jordan is if he was to win 8 rings not 6 or 7. If he wins 9 i would even call him better than Jordan even though if the Owner would not have Broke up the that Bulls team because he did not want to rehire Phil, he probably would have had 10 lol… I like Kobe and hes a great player. Wades my second favorite player since Jordan because Wade reminds me so much of Jordan and thats why Wade is Jordans favorite player also. Lebron, Kobe, and Wade just dont measure up to Jordan and nobody in the history of the game does because Jordan is the ultimate competitor in SPORTS HISTORY. The guy probably thinks he can be the next TIGER WOODS and im not talking about off the golf course, but on it. There will never be another Micheal Jordan and its just not fair to Compare Wade, Lebron, and Kobe so lets just stop trying to compare those guys to the Goat because its just to much pressure and to tall of a Wall to climb. If there is another Micheal Jordan out there we will know some day, but i doubt we see him in this lifetime… I also remember Shaq being being the MAN in Kobes first 3 ships and why do you think they invinted the hack of shaq??? Once Kobe has own rule holla at me.
@ctkennedy
Lebron might be 2nd best behind Gervin but definitely not Bird. Bron have to win 3 titles while being the best player on his team to even being considered with Bird. That won’t happen because D.Wade is the best player on the Heat.
Kobe could win the next 4 straight titles and he will NEVER be close to Jordan in my mind. No one is.
“Can Kobe now be compared favorably with the G.O.A.T.?”
If you’re asking, then its already being done. we spend too much time debating, instead of just enjoying watching an all time great do work the last 13 years.
As far as being second banana to Shaq…I still say Lakers dont win those 3 titles w/out Kobe as well. Plenty of games he carried the Lakers. So yea he was #2, but a damn good one.
Could you Imagine Jordan and Shaq on the same team??? Chemistry issue??? lol thats when you know Kobe nots even comparable and i have yet to see when the league said Kobe is so good that we have to give the MVP to somebody else because if not he will keep winning it it lol. If the my Heat break the Bulls 72 wins a season record this year. Will Wade finally get his first MVP? Or will it take for them to break the Cetics 33 wins in a row also because 73 was expected???
Came on, Miami hasn´t even played a game with this new lineup and you are already talking 70 wins and finals appearances?
It´s like you have never watched baskeball at all…it´s 5×5, not 3×3. There are so many things that can go wrong during a season…injuries, chemistry issues, etc.
The team to beat in the East is Boston. They are the Champs, and they just got better with the O´Neals on board (albeit 1 yr older.
The Lakers are NBA Champs and added some nice pieces as well. Don´t jump on the Superfriends bandwagon…at least before they play one or two games.
Jeez.
6 rings (maybe even 7) and he can focus on a 3pt contest championship, too. that will make him the GOAT.
I can imagine that. Kobe is the type of person who gets/reaches/accomplishes what he wills to get/reach/accomplish.
Like MJ.
Why MJ and Kobe never tried to win a 3pt contest so far?
When Kobe gets his sixth ring at the expense of the ‘Super Friends’ or whatever team, he must be considered the GOAT. Did Jordan play against a zone defense? I don’t want to hear the argument that Jordan used to get beat up by the Bad Boys, as if Kobe doesn’t take a beating every night. Just look at the caliber of talent that Kobe has played against & outlasted….. Now compare that to Jordan’s competition. Kobe plays against BEASTS!!!!
@ #14 kevin: “Pippen > Shaq”
Skill-wise, i’d have to agree. Effect on the game, strongly I disagree. Shaq was the single most dominating player in the game for over a decade. Teams were forced to double and triple team him in the post. Pippen never got the same attention on defence.
Hey! Robert Horry has six rings! So I guess he’s should be an all time great (maybe even greater) as Jordan was!
AMIRITE!???
Honestly I personally think Kobe is over the whole be better than MJ thing.
Kobe wants to make his mark as Kobe. I really think even he realizes that MJ won’t be touched.
In all honesty even if Kobe gets more rings MJ will still be the standard by many, especially those who grew up on MJ’s greatness.
Media will certainly try to make it a comparison worth debate and not to say that it’s completely no debate there in terms of playing the game.
Still personally I think Jordan’s toughest foes were Detroit who came with the “Jordan Rules”.
For many of a younger generation who don’t know the exploits of Jordan, Kobe will be their Mike.
But for all that Jordan has done, I don’t believe time and health will allow Kobe to replicate or pass that.
Plus “I wanna be like Kobe” doesn’t have the same ring to it as a jingle.
I don’t see how Kobe can be called the GOAT of anything, by tying 6 championships or winning 7 of them when he never played great or lights out ball for any of them (those championships).
Kobe has been rather ordinary in some of his finals series, while Shaq dominated three of them too boot, and this year he was just down right awful in the FINAls and the first round against Boston and OKC, shooting just 35%, but he got bailed out by a better team than the oppositions star.Now we want to call him the GOAT?
Lucky Kobe.
ricky is right. @fallin up mj doesn’t have six rings without pippen. he would have had 0. kobe was a child when for his first 3 rings. but he still lead the team in the playoffs to victory. and back then the east had no bigs. so when they got to the finals shaq was a no brainer to give the ball to.
@POPPI GEE I completely agree!!!!
Cmon did you see Kobe in the finals? He sucked, shot under 40% from the field. I hope somebody finds that fountain of youth just so that Jordan can have a drink and than whup yo ass!
@ jamal
You obviously hadn’t seen a single game that Shaq played to win those 3 rings for the Lakers.
And you obviously haven’t read up on your history of MJ. MJ friggin made Pippen.
good article, but its still committing basketball blasphemy. Kobe needs more league MVP’s and DPOY just to be in the same breath of Jordan
MJ… All day, every day!!!
Kobe is a great basketball player no question but he emulates 1 person… MJ is the standard for Kobe. He’ll need to win at least one more chip than MJ to be considered on the same level. MJ did soo much more for the league, players & game.
Jordan turned Pippen from a HOE into a HOUSEWIFE. You have to be tuff minded to play with Jordan because hes going to ride you harder than the coach and Pippen step-up to that challenge which a lot of players would not have been able to do. The amount of pressure that was on Pippen to perform gave the man freckin Migranes. Thats why Pippen has to be to 25 of all-time…
Playing in two different eras make it hard to argue. Kobe may have been the man if he never got traded on draft day. Remember Jordan started a team, where as Kobe came to an established team. Plus Jordan came first and will always be loved more, better skilled talent Kobe. Better statistically Jordan. Kobe basically didnt play alot his first two years. Nor is the MVP voting relevant because Kobe lost a lot of respect due to people not liking him. Which is why his accalades took a hit the year after the Colorado incident. Its a tough argument to have based on varying reasons.
2011 is not the year Kobe surpasses MJ.
The 6 Finals MVPs, and the 10 scoring titles (7 straight… think about that) puts MJ still head and shoulders above Kobe.
If Kobe supporters would like, they can make the argument with the 6 total rings, but that number only EQUALS MJs total rings. I fail to see how Kobe SURPASSES MJ winning the same amount of rings MJ did.
BTW, as other people here have mentioned, Kobe’s first 3 rings he was the Robin to Shaq’s Batman.
MJ’s first 3 rings he won with Pippen as his batman and a bunch of scrubs.
at post 23 Sporty-j
you referencing the hack-a-shaq rule for y kobe isnt the greatest is plain retarded…there is no such rule for kobe because there isnt a glaring weakness in his game unlike shaq….
It is clear that Kobe Bryant is an all-time great, and probably 2nd best SG of all-time. But the Championships alone would not put him past MJ. Kobe is only now establishing himself as the best of his era, let alone all-time. Bryant has lost in 2 finals. Although the finals opponents for Kobe have been tough, don’t forget the playoff run in ’98 when everyone said Bulls wouldn’t even make Finals. As for career stats, the gulf is too huge.
All I see is numbers, numbers, numbers. Yall are just Jordan nutthuggers! All Kobe does is WIN!!! This is the most competitive era ever in the NBA’s history, & Kobe has been to the finals 3 straight seasons, & has just won two straight rings. Those 3 chips the Lakers got belong to Kobe as much as they belong to Shaq. Kobe was our closer back them, & used to lead us through the playoffs, while Shaq killed squads in the finals. Jordan played against cupcake competition. Kobe has dominated the Western Conference for a decade. I would LOVE to see what MJ would have done playing against today’s competition, especially in the West.
M.J. transcended the game so that alone makes him better. But all this Kobe wasn’t the man in the first 3 chips is crazy. Back when Shaq and Kobe were running off titles, their hardest competition were the Spurs and kings. Kobe won those series for them, go back and check. After they got by them, the east was horrible with no size so Shaq had a field day, reason he won MVP. But the real series were the WCF, where Kobe showed out. Shaq didnt dominate the Spurs back then, Kobe did.
@ Rey Jefferson: “In fact, you could easily argue that the best team Jordan even beat in the Finals also doesn’t measure up to the ’10 Boston Celtics and their Hall of Fame trio of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, not to mention Top-5 point guard Rajon Rondo.”
I could easily make the argument that if you put Jordan on a team with Pau/Artest/Bynum/Odom, that Laker team would not go to 7 games against the 2010 Celtics. MJ would have ended it early.
The other half of my argument is this…. Imagine replacing Kobe with MJ for the Bulls first 3-peat. So you’re looking at a team with Pippen, Kobe, BJ Armstrong, H. Grant, Longley, and the rest of the scrubs… first off who’s the best player on the team??? Secondly, do you think they would win 3 straight??
FUCK NO!!!!!!!
I don’t think they even win one, and I respect Kobe’s game but he’s not in Mike’s atmosphere.