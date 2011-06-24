2011 NBA Draft: Picks 15-60

We will be keeping a running blog, breaking down the NBA Draft post-lottery pick-by-pick. Check in with us for any comments, trade rumors/sleepers/Kahn stuff or questions. We will be here all night.

15. IndianaKawhi Leonard, SF 6-7, San Diego State
Sounds like Leonard is on his way to San Antonio, where he will fit in as a glue-guy 3. Richard Jefferson on his way out?
16. PhiladelphiaNikola Vucevic, C 7-0, USC
The next Jason Smith?
17. New YorkIman Shumpert, SG 6-5, Georgia Tech
New York just needed someone who can actually play so we don’t see anymore lineups with ‘Melo, STAT and like three D-Leaguers.
18. WashingtonChris Singleton, SF 6-9, Florida State
Big-time defender. The Wizards need that since their collective IQ on that end is awful. Can he be another Shane Battier?
19. CharlotteTobias Harris, SF 6-8, Tennessee
He looks EXACTLY like Patrick O’Bryant. Thank God he doesn’t play like him. If he can make shots, he will get minutes. The Bobcats need any type of help on that end.
20. Minnesota Donatas Motiejunas, PF 7-0, Lithuania
A few years ago, people LOVED this cat. Now, his star has dimmed and still only 21. Everyone seems to think he has attitude issues. (on his way to Houston)
21. PortlandNolan Smith, PG 6-3, Duke
First real big surprise of the draft. Can he play the point?
22. DenverKenneth Faried, 6-7 PF, Morehead State
Denver loves tough guys. He will fit right in.
23. HoustonNikola Mirotic, 6-10 SF, Serbia
Fran just said we won’t see him again for four years. That’s an investment. (on his way to Chicago)
24. Oklahoma CityReggie Jackson, 6-3 PG, Boston College
OKC promised him really early. No one believed Sam Presti would do that. This is leverage should Eric Maynor prove too costly.
25. BostonMarshon Brooks, 6-5 SG, Providence
Some called him the next Kobe Bryant (sounds like he’s on his way to NJ for 27th pick).
26. DallasJordan Hamilton, 6-8 SF, Texas
Hamilton was talked about as high as the lottery. He dropped for no real reason at this point, although his attitude has been called into question in the past. (will head to Denver)
27. New JerseyJaJuan Johnson, 6-10 PF, Purdue
He will got to Boston where he will step in as a homeless man’s KG.
28. ChicagoNorris Cole, 6-2 PG, Cleveland State
He will head to Miami in a proposed trade.
29. San AntonioCory Joseph, 6-3 PG, Texas
He’s a tough kid, isn’t afraid of anything and is a decent offensive player.
30. Chicago Jimmy Butler, 6-8 SF, Marquette
Marquette guys are ALWAYS tough. No wonder the Bulls want him.
31. MiamiBojan Bogdanovic, 6-7 SG, Croatia (he’s headed to Minnesota)
32. ClevelandJustin Harper, 6-9 PF, Richmond
Needs to get “tougher.” (on his way to Orlando)
33. DetroitKyle Singler, 6-8 SF, Duke
He lost SO much money coming back.
34. WashingtonShelvin Mack, 6-3 PG, Butler
NCAA Tourney hero will now back up John Wall. Washington has had a great draft.
35. SacramentoTyler Honeycutt, 6-8 SF, UCLA
Nice all-around player with a really smooth skill set. Sacramento needs a wing player like this.
36. New Jersey Jordan Williams, 6-9 PF, Maryland
Lost a bunch of weight since college, but still shouldn’t have left school.
37. L.A. ClippersTrey Thompkins, 6-10 PF, Georgia
Blake Griffin practice dummy.
38. HoustonChandler Parsons, 6-10 SF, Florida
Skills aren’t questioned. Rest of what he brings is.
39. CharlotteJeremy Tyler, 6-11 C, Japan
Say what you want, but he’s finally in the league. (he’s headed to Golden State)
40. Milwaukee Jon Leuer, 7-0 PF, Wisconsin
Shoots. He’s from Wisconsin. Naturally.
41. L.A. LakersDarius Morris, 6-5 PG, Michigan
Hometown kid. The Lakers love those big PGs.
42. IndianaDavis Bertans, 6-10 SF, Lavtia
He’s going to San Antonio. He must be good.
43. ChicagoMalcolm Lee, 6-5 SG, UCLA
UCLA players always surpass expectations in the pros.
44. Golden StateCharles Jenkins, 6-3 PG, Hofstra
The Warriors always do well with smaller guards who come into the NBA after long college careers.
45. New Orleans Josh Harrellson, 6-10 C, Kentucky
He’s a banger. That’s about all you can say about him. (he’s going to the NYK)
46. L.A. LakersAndrew Goudelock, 6-3 PG, College of Charleston
Shows up during big moments. When you’re on the Lakers, you better.
47. L.A. Clippers Travis Leslie, 6-4 SG, Georgia
As if the Clippers needed any more ridiculous athletes.
48. AtlantaKeith Benson, 6-11 C, Oakland
Wingspan of 7-4, and blocks a ton of shots. But if you’re not engaged all the time, you won’t make it at this point.
49. MemphisJosh Selby, 6-3 PG, Kansas
Finally. Seriously though, what happened last year?
50. PhiladelphiaLavoy Allen, 6-9 PF, Temple
He’s a great rebounder who plays bigger than his height.
51. PortlandJon Diebler, 6-6 SF, Ohio State
One of the best shooters in the draft. Looks more like a European player though.
52. DetroitVernon Macklin, 6-9 C, Florida
Came into college with a big reputation, but never really lived up to it.
53. OrlandoDeAndre Liggins, 6-6 SF, Kentucky
Solid all-around player and teammate. Offensively, he’s kind of weak.
54. ClevelandMilan Macvan, 6-9 SF, Serbia
They called him a “bull in a China shop.” Sounds like he will never play in the NBA.
55. Boston E’Twaun Moore, 6-4 SG, Purdue
He knows how to get his own shot, and will fit in well with the culture in Boston.
56. L.A. LakersChukwudiebere Maduabum, 6-9 PF, Bakersfield (NBDL)
Craziest name ever.
57. DallasTanguy Ngombo, 6-6, Qatar (he’s going to Minnesota)
They didn’t even have video of this guy.
58. L.A. Lakers Ater Majok, 6-11 PF, Sudan
Even the Laker fan was falling asleep.
59. San AntonioAdam Hanga, 6-6 SG, Hungary
He looks like he can really play. And it’s San Antonio. WTF
60. Sacramento Isaiah Thomas, 5-10 PG, Washington
He’s our guy, and we love him. He can really play by the way.

**Houston sending Brad Miller to Minnesota for Jonny Flynn and Motiejunas**
**sounds like Denver and Portland will be swapping Andre Miller & Raymond Felton**
**Boston drafted Marshon Brooks for the Nets & New Jersey takes JaJuan Johnson for the Celtics**
**Rudy Fernandez going to Dallas**

And until next year…

