2011 NBA Draft: Picks 15-60

We will be keeping a running blog, breaking down the NBA Draft post-lottery pick-by-pick. Check in with us for any comments, trade rumors/sleepers/Kahn stuff or questions. We will be here all night.

15. Indiana – Kawhi Leonard, SF 6-7, San Diego State

Sounds like Leonard is on his way to San Antonio, where he will fit in as a glue-guy 3. Richard Jefferson on his way out?

16. Philadelphia – Nikola Vucevic, C 7-0, USC

The next Jason Smith?

17. New York – Iman Shumpert, SG 6-5, Georgia Tech

New York just needed someone who can actually play so we don’t see anymore lineups with ‘Melo, STAT and like three D-Leaguers.

18. Washington – Chris Singleton, SF 6-9, Florida State

Big-time defender. The Wizards need that since their collective IQ on that end is awful. Can he be another Shane Battier?

19. Charlotte – Tobias Harris, SF 6-8, Tennessee

He looks EXACTLY like Patrick O’Bryant. Thank God he doesn’t play like him. If he can make shots, he will get minutes. The Bobcats need any type of help on that end.

20. Minnesota – Donatas Motiejunas, PF 7-0, Lithuania

A few years ago, people LOVED this cat. Now, his star has dimmed and still only 21. Everyone seems to think he has attitude issues. (on his way to Houston)

21. Portland – Nolan Smith, PG 6-3, Duke

First real big surprise of the draft. Can he play the point?

22. Denver – Kenneth Faried, 6-7 PF, Morehead State

Denver loves tough guys. He will fit right in.

23. Houston – Nikola Mirotic, 6-10 SF, Serbia

Fran just said we won’t see him again for four years. That’s an investment. (on his way to Chicago)

24. Oklahoma City – Reggie Jackson, 6-3 PG, Boston College

OKC promised him really early. No one believed Sam Presti would do that. This is leverage should Eric Maynor prove too costly.

25. Boston – Marshon Brooks, 6-5 SG, Providence

Some called him the next Kobe Bryant (sounds like he’s on his way to NJ for 27th pick).

26. Dallas – Jordan Hamilton, 6-8 SF, Texas

Hamilton was talked about as high as the lottery. He dropped for no real reason at this point, although his attitude has been called into question in the past. (will head to Denver)

27. New Jersey – JaJuan Johnson, 6-10 PF, Purdue

He will got to Boston where he will step in as a homeless man’s KG.

28. Chicago – Norris Cole, 6-2 PG, Cleveland State

He will head to Miami in a proposed trade.

29. San Antonio – Cory Joseph, 6-3 PG, Texas

He’s a tough kid, isn’t afraid of anything and is a decent offensive player.

30. Chicago – Jimmy Butler, 6-8 SF, Marquette

Marquette guys are ALWAYS tough. No wonder the Bulls want him.

31. Miami – Bojan Bogdanovic, 6-7 SG, Croatia (he’s headed to Minnesota)

32. Cleveland – Justin Harper, 6-9 PF, Richmond

Needs to get “tougher.” (on his way to Orlando)

33. Detroit – Kyle Singler, 6-8 SF, Duke

He lost SO much money coming back.

34. Washington – Shelvin Mack, 6-3 PG, Butler

NCAA Tourney hero will now back up John Wall. Washington has had a great draft.

35. Sacramento – Tyler Honeycutt, 6-8 SF, UCLA

Nice all-around player with a really smooth skill set. Sacramento needs a wing player like this.

36. New Jersey – Jordan Williams, 6-9 PF, Maryland

Lost a bunch of weight since college, but still shouldn’t have left school.

37. L.A. Clippers – Trey Thompkins, 6-10 PF, Georgia

Blake Griffin practice dummy.

38. Houston – Chandler Parsons, 6-10 SF, Florida

Skills aren’t questioned. Rest of what he brings is.

39. Charlotte – Jeremy Tyler, 6-11 C, Japan

Say what you want, but he’s finally in the league. (he’s headed to Golden State)

40. Milwaukee – Jon Leuer, 7-0 PF, Wisconsin

Shoots. He’s from Wisconsin. Naturally.

41. L.A. Lakers – Darius Morris, 6-5 PG, Michigan

Hometown kid. The Lakers love those big PGs.

42. Indiana – Davis Bertans, 6-10 SF, Lavtia

He’s going to San Antonio. He must be good.

43. Chicago – Malcolm Lee, 6-5 SG, UCLA

UCLA players always surpass expectations in the pros.

44. Golden State – Charles Jenkins, 6-3 PG, Hofstra

The Warriors always do well with smaller guards who come into the NBA after long college careers.

45. New Orleans – Josh Harrellson, 6-10 C, Kentucky

He’s a banger. That’s about all you can say about him. (he’s going to the NYK)

46. L.A. Lakers – Andrew Goudelock, 6-3 PG, College of Charleston

Shows up during big moments. When you’re on the Lakers, you better.

47. L.A. Clippers – Travis Leslie, 6-4 SG, Georgia

As if the Clippers needed any more ridiculous athletes.

48. Atlanta – Keith Benson, 6-11 C, Oakland

Wingspan of 7-4, and blocks a ton of shots. But if you’re not engaged all the time, you won’t make it at this point.

49. Memphis – Josh Selby, 6-3 PG, Kansas

Finally. Seriously though, what happened last year?

50. Philadelphia – Lavoy Allen, 6-9 PF, Temple

He’s a great rebounder who plays bigger than his height.

51. Portland – Jon Diebler, 6-6 SF, Ohio State

One of the best shooters in the draft. Looks more like a European player though.

52. Detroit – Vernon Macklin, 6-9 C, Florida

Came into college with a big reputation, but never really lived up to it.

53. Orlando – DeAndre Liggins, 6-6 SF, Kentucky

Solid all-around player and teammate. Offensively, he’s kind of weak.

54. Cleveland – Milan Macvan, 6-9 SF, Serbia

They called him a “bull in a China shop.” Sounds like he will never play in the NBA.

55. Boston – E’Twaun Moore, 6-4 SG, Purdue

He knows how to get his own shot, and will fit in well with the culture in Boston.

56. L.A. Lakers – Chukwudiebere Maduabum, 6-9 PF, Bakersfield (NBDL)

Craziest name ever.

57. Dallas – Tanguy Ngombo, 6-6, Qatar (he’s going to Minnesota)

They didn’t even have video of this guy.

58. L.A. Lakers – Ater Majok, 6-11 PF, Sudan

Even the Laker fan was falling asleep.

59. San Antonio – Adam Hanga, 6-6 SG, Hungary

He looks like he can really play. And it’s San Antonio. WTF

60. Sacramento – Isaiah Thomas, 5-10 PG, Washington

He’s our guy, and we love him. He can really play by the way.

**Houston sending Brad Miller to Minnesota for Jonny Flynn and Motiejunas**

**sounds like Denver and Portland will be swapping Andre Miller & Raymond Felton**

**Boston drafted Marshon Brooks for the Nets & New Jersey takes JaJuan Johnson for the Celtics**

**Rudy Fernandez going to Dallas**

And until next year…

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook