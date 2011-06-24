2011 NBA Draft: Utah At No. 12 Takes Alec Burks

Alec Burks, as they say, has an NBA game. He is an athlete that can get buckets, and knows how to use the bounce. He is a legit 6-6 and is one of the best two-guard prospects Utah has had in a long time. That’s been a position of need for them for a while and now they might’ve filled it.

Along with Enes Kanter, we really like this draft for the Jazz so far. Even though they haven’t gotten the PG they probably wanted, these are two prospects that have a TON of upside.

The Jazz won’t be winning 50-55 games any time soon, but this one could pay dividends down the line.

What do you think?

