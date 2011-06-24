2011 NBA Draft: Utah At No. 12 Takes Alec Burks

06.23.11 7 years ago

Alec Burks, as they say, has an NBA game. He is an athlete that can get buckets, and knows how to use the bounce. He is a legit 6-6 and is one of the best two-guard prospects Utah has had in a long time. That’s been a position of need for them for a while and now they might’ve filled it.

Along with Enes Kanter, we really like this draft for the Jazz so far. Even though they haven’t gotten the PG they probably wanted, these are two prospects that have a TON of upside.

The Jazz won’t be winning 50-55 games any time soon, but this one could pay dividends down the line.

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TAGSAlec BurksDimeMagNBA DRAFTUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP