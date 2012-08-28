2012 Chosen League Championship Mixtape Presented by Dime Mag

#Video
08.28.12 6 years ago

Another season is in the books in Philly’s Chosen League, and the title this summer was taken home by Wayne Ellington‘s squad, which was led by Rysheed Jordan and Jahyde Gardiner. Check out highlights here from the entire season for one of our favorite leagues on the East Coast. As you can see, Philly ballplayers are no joke, as almost every kid in the league is D-I bound.

Who are the best under-the-radar players to come out of Philly?

