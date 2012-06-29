2012 NBA Draft: Houston Selects Jeremy Lamb With No. 12 Pick

12. Houston â€“ Jeremy Lamb

6-5, 185 lbs. SG

Connecticut, So.

So will Lamb eventually play in Houston? It remains to be seen.

Lamb should grow into a solid player, and if he can ever work through those weird funks he goes through during games (when he fades into the background, stops competing and stops caring), he could be another Joe Johnson.

Houston has needs all over the court, so we can’t fault the fit at all. But when Lamb was at his best in college, he had Kemba Walker to do the heavy lifting for him. Lamb doesn’t seem like a future No. 1 scorer. But as a second or third option? He could someday put up 20-5-5 numbers.

Lamb is athletic, and has a ridiculous 6-11 wingspan. While he didn’t explode like many expected of him this year, we think it’s dangerous to start counting him out now.

