2012 NBA Draft: Milwaukee Takes John Henson With No. 14 Pick

14. Milwaukee â€“ John Henson

6-10, 210 lbs. PF

North Carolina, Jr.

Henson should fit in great with the Bucks. He can play uptempo and gives them insurance should they lose Ersan Ä°lyasova this summer. Brandon Jennings will love playing with him, and with so many shooters around those two, Milwaukee has the makings of one of our favorite League Pass teams next year.

But can he become a great player? Yes, he’s a great shotblocker, but we’ve seen plenty of stringbean forwards crash and burn at the NBA level. Henson doesn’t really bang on the inside, and doesn’t seem like he’ll be able to score in the post against bigger and stronger players. If he does turn into a starting, we’re guessing it’s down the road.

