2012 NBA Draft: Portland Picks Meyers Leonard At No. 11

06.28.12 6 years ago

11. Portland â€“ Meyers Leonard
7-0, 240 lbs. C
Illinois, Soph.

Not too many people have actually seen Meyers Leonard play. But for the fans our there, Leonard is a legit 7-footer who can run and move. He’s no stiff. Next to LaMarcus Aldridge, he could be dynamite. Portland needed a big man more than anything else coming into this process, and now they have one.

After going small at No. 6, it only makes sense for Portland to swing big here. Leonard has more potential than Tyler Zeller, and we’re guessing new general manager Neil Olshey, after passing once before on Drummond, wanted to go for the home run here rather than the single.

