2013-14 Fantasy Basketball All-Disappointment Team

Injuries and busts and yes, even old age, all played a part in this one, but now that the fantasy season is ending, here is this year’s All-Disappointment Team. Many league titles probably came down to no-name players like Alec Burks and Darren Collison making huge contributions but much of the season was dominated by the continued absence and abysmal play of these five should-be studs.

PG – DERRICK ROSE (10 games, 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 35 percent FG, 1.6 threes, 0.5 steals)

Rose missed all of last season in order to be ready for this one, so I think it’s safe to say that things didn’t go according to plan. After being selected with an average draft position of 8.0 in ESPN leagues and 10.2 in Yahoo!, the former MVP played in just ten games before going down with yet another season-ending knee injury. Even when he was on the floor, he wasn’t his usual self, averaging just 15.9 points and 4.3 assists per night. Rose didn’t have very much luck this season, and if you used a first-round pick on him, odds are neither did you.

Honorable Mention: Greivis Vasquez

SG – O.J. MAYO (52 games, 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 threes, 0.5 steals)

The acquisition of Mayo was supposed to mean wonders for his fantasy game, especially after the departures of Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis left major holes in Milwaukee’s offense. However, pretty much nothing went his way over the course of a season that was marred by a self-imposed absence, injuries and a suspension for throwing punches. Mayo is currently averaging just 11.7 points despite taking 10.6 shots per game, and now has a murky future with the team that just signed him for $24 million.

Honorable Mention: J.R. Smith, Kobe Bryant

SF – ANDRE IGUODALA (9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 three, 1.5 steals, 0.3 blocks)

The Warriors certainly didn’t sign Iguodala to put points on the board, but I think he could’ve done a little better than 9.3 points per game. Along with the scoring dip, Iggy also averaged career-lows in free throw percentage, rebounds, steals and blocks. Owners had to pay a high price on draft day only to find out that his best years are behind him.

Honorable Mention: Josh Smith, Ersan Ilyasova

PF – KEVIN GARNETT (50 games, 6.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 45 percent FG, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks)

Name value brought KG an average draft position of 74.4 in Yahoo! leagues and 91.4 in ESPN. It’s safe to say that he came nowhere near those lofty draft day expectations. Playing in only 50 of Brooklyn’s 76 games, Garnett is putting up averages of just 6.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. Even when he was on the floor, he was barely fantasy relevant. Garnett should be drafted in only the deepest of leagues if he comes back for another season.

Honorable Mention: Carlos Boozer

C – LARRY SANDERS (23 games, 7.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 47 percent FG, 0.8 steals, 1.7 blocks)

There’s nothing worse than a player who injures himself in a non-basketball situation, and that’s exactly what Sanders did when he broke his finger at a nightclub fight early in the year. Upon returning, he wasn’t himself, averaging just 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 13 January games before hitting the injured reserve for good. Sanders put the icing on the cake with a five-game suspension for marijuana use, which will be imposed at the beginning of next year.

Honorable Mention: Brook Lopez, Andrew Bynum, Enes Kanter

Who do you think were this year’s most disappointing fantasy players?

