5 Reasons To Watch The 2013-14 Sacramento Kings

With the start of the 2013-14 NBA season rapidly approaching, we thought it only fair to share what makes each team so exciting. Ontologically speaking, all 30 teams deserve our eyeballs this season. Even disastrous lineups still present oodles of plays, personalities, highlights and headaches. Here are five things to keep in mind for each team before flipping the channel.

Today we discusss the revamped Sacramento Kings.

New Ownership, Management & Coaching

Fans in Sacramento can breathe a sigh of relief. The Kings are in town for good now, thanks to new majority owner Vivek Ranadive. The new head honcho in Sac-town also brought in coach Mike Malone, by way of Golden State where Ranadive had previously been a minority owner and Malone had been an assistant.

While the timing of the hire was a bit peculiar â€” since the team didn’t yet have a new GM after Geoff Petrie‘s long overdue dismissal, new GM Pete D’Alessandro and Malone appear to be a really good solid 1-1 punch at coach and GM. With the Kings overhaul in the front office and on the sidelines complete, look for the stability to translate onto the court, too.

McLemore Takes Flight

Sacramento Kings rookie Ben McLemore might be the best player in this past summer’s draft. He’s got the talent, the sweet stroke, and some major ups.

But it remains to be seen whether that can translate on an NBA hardwood. The rookie-to-NBA leap can be trying for many players, especially for guys like McLemore who had a tendency to float in colllege. During his lone season with Kansas, the 6-5 off-guard shot close to 50 percent from the field for 15.9 PPG in a little over 32 minutes a night. He also snagged over 5 rebounds a game and averaged a couple assists every night.

Ben could disappear for long stretches in college. People still aren’t sure if he can create his own shot at the next level, and his defensive effort could wane at times during his lone season with the Jayhawks. Those are the the primary reasons he dropped all the way to Sacramento at No. 7. Regardless of his motor and his tenacity during his freshman year at the University of Kentucky, a 42-inch vertical means Kings fans will get the pleasure of watching him sky this season even if he experiences some growing pains during his rookie year.