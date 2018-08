The No. 1 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Anthony Bennett, spoke with Carl Lamarre about joining the Cavaliers with Kyrie Irving as well as other interviews with Timberwolves’ rookie Shabazz Muhammad, and the Pistons’ triumvirate of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tony Mitchell and Peyton Siva.

