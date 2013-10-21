Tarron “The Beast” Williams Wins The Red Bull King Of The Rock 1-On-1 Challenge

This year’s Red Bull King Of The Rock challenge spent its last year on Alcatraz Island, as the international one-on-one tournament will be heading to Taiwan next year. In the last year on Alcatraz, 64 of the best international ballers around the world made the final Alcatraz challenge epic.

Blake Griffin took in some of the action on the island, as 64 competitors from around globe battled it out in the cold confines of “The Rock,” just off the coast of San Francisco.

Back-to-back champ Baby Shaq was upset in the second round, but that didn’t distract Zach Barjic of the United Arab Emirates and Sergio De La Fuente of Spain from making it to the semifinal round with Americans Tarron “The Beast” Williams and Santwon “Twon” Latunde. The Beast and De La Fuente advanced to the finals before the hulking low-post “Beast” beat up on the sharp shooting Sergio to become the new Red Bull King of the Rock champion. Check out more extended play from the Finals in the video below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Where’s the hardest game of 1-on-1 you’ve ever played?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.