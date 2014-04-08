College Basketball’s 2014 “One Shining Moment”

The 2014 NCAA Tournament is over, and the University of Connecticut Huskies, unheralded for much of the season, and seeded no. 7 entering the tournament, did the unthinkable and won the 2014 NCAA Title. Come live the magic with the capstone to every college basketball season, another rendition of “One Shining Moment.”

For the fourth time in 15 years, the NCAA Championship trophy will head back to Storrs, Connecticut after the University of Connecticut Huskies defeated the Kentucky Wildcats, 60-54, to end the 2014 men’s college basketball season.

