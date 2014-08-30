The 2014 Jordan Brand Holiday Preview Explores The Past, Present & Future

Much like waiting on a great meal can almost be better than actually eating it, sneaker aficionados thrive on anticipation. As such, theHoliday Preview has become a week to circle on the calendar, serving to whet our appetites for what lies in store for the winter.

The event, held this week at Jordan’s Terminal 23 in Manhattan, featured sneakers people have been looking forward to, others that were seeing the light of day for the first time, and a selection of training gear that shows the Brand taking another step toward outfitting you for all occasions and purposes.

As always, the presentation was top-notch, featuring creative and elaborate displays that demonstrated fine attention to detail. (The audio track of blustering wind noises next to the Jordan Brand’s line of winter wear was a nice touch.)

They even had an area set up where media could attempt an around-the-world shooting contest while wearing the new Air Jordan XX9 and Super.Fly 3.

Provided you don’t ask me how many shots I actually hit, we’ll get along just fine.

Dime will have extensive coverage and exclusive Jordan Brand images of the upcoming Winter and Spring 2015 collection over the next week, which is highlighted by a new focus on fitness and training gear. For now, here are a few things that jumped out at us about the sneakers you’re going to want to add to your collection as the weather gets colder.

