The 2015 McDonald’s All-American Nominees Have Been Announced

Think of your favorite NBA superstar. No, seriously, take a second. Who did you come up with? Derrick Rose? LeBron James? Kevin Durant? Anthony Davis? At every level of basketball, from the NBA down, there is a group of players who are in a league of their own. Not only are their individual numbers usually ridiculous, but also the game seems to come easier to them. At the high school level this top group of youngsters makes up each year’s McDonald’s All-American Games. Think I’m overselling it? The last four number one picks in the NBA Draft are all alumni of the games.

The odds on favorite to go number one in next year’s draft will be one, too (I’m looking at you, Jahlil Okafor).

This past Wednesday, McDonald’s released the 800-plus nominees for both the men’s and women’s games. California led the way with an incredible 99 candidates, followed by Florida (67), Texas (63) and Georgia (36). The final teams will be announced during ESPNU’s All-American Selection Show on January 28, 2015.

With the NBA age-restriction, now more so than ever before the top college players are players coming straight out of high school. Take a look at the big-time players this year in college and McDonald’s All-Americans are scattered throughout the field. The McDonald’s All-American is the gold standard for high school success, and in most cases, of future hardwood success, too.

Make sure to tune into ESPN on April 1 for the game, a precursor of things to come, and the first opportunity to watch some of the soon-to-be the best players in college basketball. One day they’ll likely be starring for your local NBA franchise, too.

For a full list of all the nominees, GO HERE.

