Getty Image

The 68 teams competing in the 2018 NCAA Tournament have been revealed, the bracket is set and games will tip-off on Tuesday night when the First Four games begin in Dayton.

While you’re busy working your way through your early bracket thoughts, trying to figure out the best Cinderella teams in the field, what top seeds will exit early and who will be headed to the Final Four in San Antonio, CBS and Turner released the full TV schedule for the first round games and First Four games this week.

The First Four games will all be on truTV, starting at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Thursday and Friday action will start at 12:15 p.m. ET and continue for nearly 12 hours across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Below you’ll find the tip times, TV channel and commentating team that will be on each of the first round games (all times Eastern).