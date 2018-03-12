The Full TV Schedule, Tip Times And Commentators For The 2018 NCAA Tournament’s First Round

#NCAA Tournament
03.11.18 4 hours ago

Getty Image

The 68 teams competing in the 2018 NCAA Tournament have been revealed, the bracket is set and games will tip-off on Tuesday night when the First Four games begin in Dayton.

While you’re busy working your way through your early bracket thoughts, trying to figure out the best Cinderella teams in the field, what top seeds will exit early and who will be headed to the Final Four in San Antonio, CBS and Turner released the full TV schedule for the first round games and First Four games this week.

The First Four games will all be on truTV, starting at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Thursday and Friday action will start at 12:15 p.m. ET and continue for nearly 12 hours across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Below you’ll find the tip times, TV channel and commentating team that will be on each of the first round games (all times Eastern).

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSCollege BasketballNCAA Tournament

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 6 days ago 9 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP