The Full 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket Includes Virginia, Villanova, Kansas, And Xavier As 1-Seeds

#NCAA Tournament
Associate Editor
03.11.18

Getty Image

We already knew which teams would get the chance to participate in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, as the fill list of squads was released earlier on Sunday evening. Shortly after the list was revealed, we learned where each team is seeded and what their paths to a national championship will look like.

This year, Virginia, Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier will enter the tournament as its 1-seeds, with Virginia as the No. 1 overall seed in the South, Xavier in the West, Villanova in the East, and Kansas in the Midwest. Their respective regions will have Cincinnati, North Carolina, Purdue, and Duke as 2-seeds.

Here is how the entire bracket will break down, and here is the NCAA’s official bracket.

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentCollege BasketballKANSAS JAYHAWKSMarch MadnessNCAA TournamentVILLANOVA WILDCATSVIRGINIA CAVALIERSXAVIER MUSKETEERS

