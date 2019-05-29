47 States Want The Raptors To Beat The Warriors In The NBA Finals

Getty Image

The gambling website BetOnline has combined Twitter geotagging data and the prevalence of the hashtags #WeTheNorth and #DubNation, along with other indicators, to generate a map showcasing the rooting interests of each state in the United States for the 2019 NBA Finals.

In the battle of the USA vs. Canada, Canada is winning by a landslide.

Forty-seven states in the USA – every state except for California, Nevada, and Hawaii – are rooting for the Toronto Raptors over the Golden State Warriors as the Warriors go for a three-peat. The rationale seems pretty clear. Other than the state where Golden State resides, or a couple in geographic proximity without an NBA team, the rest of the country is tired of this era of Warriors dominance and is rooting for a Raptors upset to upend the league’s hierarchy.