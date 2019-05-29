47 States Want The Raptors To Beat The Warriors In The NBA Finals

05.29.19 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The gambling website BetOnline has combined Twitter geotagging data and the prevalence of the hashtags #WeTheNorth and #DubNation, along with other indicators, to generate a map showcasing the rooting interests of each state in the United States for the 2019 NBA Finals.

In the battle of the USA vs. Canada, Canada is winning by a landslide.

Forty-seven states in the USA every state except for California, Nevada, and Hawaii are rooting for the Toronto Raptors over the Golden State Warriors as the Warriors go for a three-peat. The rationale seems pretty clear. Other than the state where Golden State resides, or a couple in geographic proximity without an NBA team, the rest of the country is tired of this era of Warriors dominance and is rooting for a Raptors upset to upend the league’s hierarchy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSnba finalsNBA PlayoffsTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP