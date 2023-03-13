Here Is The Complete 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off this weekend, as 67 teams look to find a way to dethrone the defending champs and wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the country, South Carolina.
Teams on the bubble had to wait until Sunday night to learn their fates, while conference champions and highly ranked squads were simply trying to figure out who they would be facing and where. This year’s tournament features two regional sites — Greenville, South Carolina and Seattle, Washington — which is why the regional titles are simply Greenville 1, Greenville 2, Seattle 3, and Seattle 4. Unsurprisingly, the Gamecocks earned the top overall seed in their title defense, but the rest of the seeding shook out as follows, with a full printable bracket able to be found here.
FIRST FOUR
16. Tennessee Tech
16. Monmouth
11. Illinois
11. Mississippi State
16. Southern
16. Sacred Heart
11. Purdue
11. St. John’s
GREENVILLE 1
1. South Carolina
16. Norfolk State
8. South Florida
9. Marquette
5. Oklahoma
12. Portland
4. UCLA
13. Sacramento State
6. Creighton
11. Illinois/Mississippi State
3. Notre Dame
14. Southern Utah
7. Arizona
10. West Virginia
2. Maryland
15. Holy Cross
GREENVILLE 2
1. Indiana
16. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth
8. Oklahoma State
9. Miami (FL)
5. Washington State
12. FGCU
4. Villanova
13. Cleveland State
6. Michigan
11. UNLV
3. LSU
14. Hawai’i
7. North Carolina State
10. Princeton
2. Utah
15. Gardner Webb
SEATTLE 3
1. Virginia Tech
16.
8. USC
9. South Dakota State
5. Iowa State
12. Toledo
4. Tennessee
13. Saint Louis
6. North Carolina
11. Purdue/St. John’s
3. Ohio State
14. James Madison
7. Baylor
10. Alabama
2. UConn
15. Vermont
SEATTLE 4
1. Stanford
16. Southern/Sacred Heart
8. Ole Miss
9. Gonzaga
5. Louisville
12. Drake
4. Texas
13. East Carolina
6. Colorado
11. Middle Tennessee
3. Duke
14. Iona
7. Florida State
10. Georgia
2. Iowa
15. SE Louisiana