Here Is The Complete 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off this weekend, as 67 teams look to find a way to dethrone the defending champs and wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the country, South Carolina.

Teams on the bubble had to wait until Sunday night to learn their fates, while conference champions and highly ranked squads were simply trying to figure out who they would be facing and where. This year’s tournament features two regional sites — Greenville, South Carolina and Seattle, Washington — which is why the regional titles are simply Greenville 1, Greenville 2, Seattle 3, and Seattle 4. Unsurprisingly, the Gamecocks earned the top overall seed in their title defense, but the rest of the seeding shook out as follows, with a full printable bracket able to be found here.

FIRST FOUR

16. Tennessee Tech

16. Monmouth

11. Illinois

11. Mississippi State

16. Southern

16. Sacred Heart

11. Purdue

11. St. John’s

GREENVILLE 1

1. South Carolina

16. Norfolk State

8. South Florida

9. Marquette

5. Oklahoma

12. Portland

4. UCLA

13. Sacramento State

6. Creighton

11. Illinois/Mississippi State

3. Notre Dame

14. Southern Utah

7. Arizona

10. West Virginia

2. Maryland

15. Holy Cross

GREENVILLE 2

1. Indiana

16. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth

8. Oklahoma State

9. Miami (FL)

5. Washington State

12. FGCU

4. Villanova

13. Cleveland State

6. Michigan

11. UNLV

3. LSU

14. Hawai’i

7. North Carolina State

10. Princeton

2. Utah

15. Gardner Webb

SEATTLE 3

1. Virginia Tech

16.

8. USC

9. South Dakota State

5. Iowa State

12. Toledo

4. Tennessee

13. Saint Louis

6. North Carolina

11. Purdue/St. John’s

3. Ohio State

14. James Madison

7. Baylor

10. Alabama

2. UConn

15. Vermont

SEATTLE 4

1. Stanford

16. Southern/Sacred Heart

8. Ole Miss

9. Gonzaga

5. Louisville

12. Drake

4. Texas

13. East Carolina

6. Colorado

11. Middle Tennessee

3. Duke

14. Iona

7. Florida State

10. Georgia

2. Iowa

15. SE Louisiana