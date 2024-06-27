Team Needs: Shooting Guard, Power Forward, Perimeter Defense

The Charlotte Hornets were hoping to take a step back towards Play-In contention in 2023-24, but once again found themselves near the bottom of the East as they dealt with injuries to star guard LaMelo Ball and center Mark Williams, eventually trading away PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, and Gordon Hayward at the deadline. The good news is Brandon Miller acquitted himself nicely in his rookie season, showing that his offensive game could quickly translate to the NBA and he looks the part of being their small forward of the future.

With Ball and Miller in place, it’s now about building around those two, with Williams as an intriguing center option who could cement his place in the foundation with a healthy season. They need to bolster their defense while also adding more perimeter shooting around their stars. Shooting guard and power forward both figure to be areas they look to upgrade this summer, and defense figures to be of particular interest to them. With the No. 6 pick in the Draft, they opted to take the third Frenchman of the night, with Tidjane Salaun.

Tidjane Salaun (No. 6 Overall), C+: This is a total upside swing for Charlotte. Given where the Hornets are in their building process, that is a very reasonable way to approach the pick, albeit a little early for me for Salaun at this slot. But Salaun has immense tools, including a 9’2 standing reach and tremendous athletic potential. The overall package is raw, but there is a lot to like.