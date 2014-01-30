The 25 Biggest Fails Of The NBA Season

Monster dunks. Nothing-but-net threes. Alley-oops. All are wonderful moments we’ve witnessed so far this season. There have been plenty of good moments:‘s recent scoring outburst,‘s record-breaking game, and‘s return… none of which you’ll see on this list. This is dedicated to the bad and the ugly, the plays that left you thinking WTF was that, what were they thinking? This season has been one of the most competitive and fun seasons to watch in recent memory, but it’s only right we have some fun at the halfway point.

Without further ado, the biggest fails of season.

25. Shaq Falls on TNT

Some of these videos on the list come from various TNT segments titled “Shaqtin’ A Fool”, in which Shaq picks the worst of the worst from the past week. Well, it’s only right we give credit where credit is due. The one-day Hall Of Famer had his own epic fail on TNT earlier this season, and the guys proceeded to bash him the rest of the broadcast. Great stuff from an always-funny telecast. But it’s only right we start off by giving the Big Diesel a dose of his own medicine.

24. Swaggy P Volume 1

Nick Young, AKA Swaggy P, has been, dare I say, reliable this season for Los Angeles (has the word reliable and Nick Young ever been in the same sentence before?). Young is carrying the grunt of the Lakers scoring load this season, and averages 16.9 PPG. But, he’s also Swaggy P: Co-King of the “WTF was he thinking throne” (J.R. has to get some love here to). Case and point at one point this season where he gave us the worst travel ever. He just got trapped along the baseline, gave up his dribble and… gives up completely and falls to the floor. It’s a fail.

23. Gerald Henderson‘s Accurate Pass into the Stands

Henderson has been pretty solid for the Bobcats this season, averaging 15.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.7 APG. Not sure if he was aiming for the woman all along, or if he thinks Josh McRoberts has stretchable arms. Either way it’s just awful. Speaking of awful, why did Henderson shave his head bald? He looks like a young Steve Harvey. Then again, when you get the Macklemore haircut, do you really have any room to talk? Fails on the pass and our hairstyles.

22. The Knicks are Unaware of the Time

The Knicks whole season has been a fail up to this point, and you’ll see them appear on this list a few more times. Two times this season a Knickerbocker has taken an ill-advised shot with time running out and the Knicks in the lead. I’ll let you guess which two. One time I can understand, but did they just never talk about clock management afterwards? Did they pretend it never happened after the first time?