We Got A First Look At The Inaugural NBA 2K League All-Star Jerseys

The NBA 2K League recently wrapped up its season with Wizards District winning for the second year in a row, but that doesn’t mean the 2K League is totally finished for this year. The inaugural 2K League All-Star game is quickly approaching. The best NBA 2K players in the league representing the East and the West will team up on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. ET on Twitch and YouTube. The All-Star game will be a 5-on-5, best-of-three series with players competing on PS5 consoles in NBA 2K22’s Pro-Am mode. The NBA 2K League will award a $25,000 prize pool, with the winning and losing team receiving $18,000 and $7,000, respectively.

We’ll be sure to find out more information in the coming days, but Dime did manage to snag an early look at the 2K League All-Star jerseys. Designed by Champion, these are the unis the 2K League pros will wear as they compete against one another.

The E and W being so stylized is something that really only works on an esports jersey. One of the other nice touches is the logo for each player’s 2K League team being up by the neck. Those logos really translate to patches and work well. The sides also feature the 2K League All-Star logo and each conference written out in text on the sides.