2K Sports Announces Unprecedented Partnership With Jay-Z In NBA 2K13

Believe it or not, NBA 2K13 is only a few months away, and for those of you still playing last year’s game, you know you can expect a few changes once the new one hits stores on Oct. 2. To start building the hype, 2K Sports made an unprecedented announcement yesterday: Jay-Z will serve as the Executive Producer of NBA 2K13.

“This has been a unique opportunity to collaborate with 2K Sports and be a part of one of the best sports video games in history,” says Jay-Z. “NBA 2K13 will be the next evolution in sports and basketball culture, and I’m ready to usher in the new era of the franchise.”

You’ll see Jigga’s influence all over the game, from the look and feel to the interactive game menus, as well as the soundtrack. Yep, that’s probably the best part. Here’s the complete soundtrack for the game:

The Hours – Ali in the Jungle

Too Short – Blow the Whistle (Main)

Eric B. and Rakim – I Ain’t No Joke

Phoenix – 1901

Jay-Z – Pump it Up (Freestyle)

Puff Daddy and the Family – Victory (feat. Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes)

Daft Punk – Around The World (Radio Edit)

Santigold – Shove It (feat. Spank Rock)

Kanye West – Amazing

Jay-Z – Run This Town

The Dirty Projectors – Stillness is the Move

Nas – The World is Yours

Coldplay – Viva La Vida

Roy Ayers – We Live in Brooklyn, Baby

Justice – Stress

Jay-Z – The Bounce

Kanye West – We Major (feat. Nas & Really Doe)

Mobb Deep – Shook Ones, Pt. II

Meek Mill – Ima Boss â€“ Instrumental

Kanye West – Mercy (feat. Big Sean, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz)

U2 – Elevation

Jay-Z – On To The Next One

Jay-Z – Public Service Announcement

Jay-Z – H.A.M. (Instrumental)

How much does the soundtrack matter to you?

