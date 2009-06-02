2K Sports Preseason All-Americans Take On the World

Following in the footsteps of Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Ty Lawson and Chase Budinger, 12 of the best high school prospects are headed to France to duke it out in the prestigious World Basketball Tournament. The 2K Sports Preseason All-Americans are stacked – Findlay Prep’s PF Tristan Thompson, Northland High’s PF Jared Sullinger, Lake Clifton High’s PG Josh Selby, and a host of other top-flight talent.
Check out the whole 2K Sports Preseason All-American squad headed to dominate at High School Hoop.
Image Source: ESPN
how come tristan thompson and corey joseph are playing for the U.S? i swear they’re canadian
@Vinny Chase
They want to make it into the NBA, so they need to play in a school that has a good basketball program, unlike Canada’s high school.
Tristan Thompson went to my high school in his freshman year!