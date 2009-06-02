2K Sports Preseason All-Americans Take On the World

Following in the footsteps of Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Ty Lawson and Chase Budinger, 12 of the best high school prospects are headed to France to duke it out in the prestigious World Basketball Tournament. The 2K Sports Preseason All-Americans are stacked – Findlay Prep’s PF Tristan Thompson, Northland High’s PF Jared Sullinger, Lake Clifton High’s PG Josh Selby, and a host of other top-flight talent.

Check out the whole 2K Sports Preseason All-American squad headed to dominate at High School Hoop.

Image Source: ESPN