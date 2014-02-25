3 Current NBA Players With The Most Tattoos

02.25.14 4 years ago
J.R. Smith (photo. Rob Hammer)

To celebrate the New Season of Ink Master, premiering tonight at 10/9c on Spike, the show is sponsoring “Tattoo Bracket 2014.” Vote on your favorite tattoos for your chance to win a trip for 2 to SXSW. Vote HERE before it’s too late! If you’re too embarrassed by your own tattoo to submit, just think of these 3 NBA players who have turned their entire bodies into a tattoo artist’s panorama.

*** *** ***

3. LARRY SANDERS
Larry wasn’t always clad in body ink designs. A teenage Sanders was actually tattoo-free:

Larry Sanders (photo. Facebook)

But he quickly developed a penchant for visiting the tattoo parlor, as his increasing ink shows:

Larry Sanders (photo. Facebook)

Larry Sanders (photo. Facebook)

Larry Sanders (photo. Facebook)

Larry Sanders (photo. Facebook)

Larry Sanders (photo. NBATattoos.tumblr.com)

Then there was the infamous ink mistake, but we’ll let that slide simply because it takes a dedicated man to sit for that many needle sessions:

Larry Sanders (photo. Instagram.com/larrysanders)

Click to see the next player on our list, an old New York favorite…

