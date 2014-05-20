3 Keys For The Heat To Beat The Pacers Tonight In Game 2

The Pacers had the 24th best offense in the NBA during the regular season, scoring 96.7 points per game. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers scored 107 points, their highest output in regulation since February 25 against the lowly Lakers. The Miami Heat lacked energy, hustle, grit, and any other adjective that can describe some form of hustle. That’s not the winning formula to land Miami in their fourth straight NBA Final. It doesn’t matter the Pacers limped into the Eastern Conference Finals, they made it and now lead the series.

Every Pacers starter scored 15 or more points in Game 1, which was the first time this happened in the Pacers playoff history (per NBA.com). Miami will need to regroup and come out firing in Game 2 before they fall into a hole that could be too deep to climb out of. Per USA Today, the Game 1 victor in the conference finals is 21-9 since 1984. This might not be time to press the panic button, but the temperature is rising in South Beach. A Game 2 victory for the Heat would bring things back to normal and make the Heat seven victories closer to a three-peat.

Here are the three keys for the Miami Heat to win Game 2 and recapture the momentum of the Eastern Conference Finals

1. Getting the other chess pieces moving

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were sensational in Game 1. Wade scored 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting while James added 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting. That’s 52 points combined, which was 52 percent of the team’s offense. If Wade and James are combining for over 50 percent of the Heat’s offense, both better be going off for 40-plus points. When Wade and James both score 25 more points, the Heat are 11-3 in playoff games all-time (per NBA.com). Besides Wade and James, the contributions were few and far between for Miami.

When Chris Andersen is the team’s third leading scorer, you know something went horribly wrong. Andersen scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, turning in a better effort than Chris Bosh who scored nine points on 4-of-12 from the field with a Roy Hibbert-esque two rebounds. Besides the lackluster effort from Bosh, Mario Chalmers shot 2-of-9, while Norris Cole, James Jones and Udonis Haslem failed to score a point. Shane Battier only took one shot and Ray Allen was 2-of-9 from deep. To bring this into perspective, Wade and James outscored every single player on their team by eight points.

There’s no doubt Wade and James playing great basketball is a key to victory, but that’s a given. Everyone knows those two are going to bring it every night, and there isn’t going to be an empty column in their stat sheets. This deep in the playoffs, someone has to have a Mike Miller NBA Finals night, hitting three after three and stabbing the NBA Finals dreams of the Pacers right in the heart. It can’t all be on LeBron and Dwyane Wade, someone has to step up and space the floor for Miami (26 percent from deep in Game 1).

