3 Keys To A Game 1 Celtics Victory

Make no mistake about it, the Boston Celtics’ 2010 playoff run has been nothing less than shocking. After a mediocre regular season, the Celtics – criticized by many for underachieving – have reeled off three dominant series victories en route to their 21st NBA Finals appearance. The C’s are facing their toughest task of the year in a potential seven-game set with the Los Angeles Lakers, but as Celtics coach Doc Rivers was quick to point out, the current starting five for the Celtics has never lost a playoff series together. Here are three keys to a Celtics victory in the Finals opener at the Staples Center.

1. Rajon Rondo must be healthy

Even with a roster full of future Hall of Famers, the Celtics (as evidenced by this year’s playoff run) are held together by fourth-year point guard Rajon Rondo. Rondo’s play is even more critical to the Celtics’ success than his impressive playoff numbers (16.7 ppg, 10.0 apg) indicate. After his absence in the team’s contact drills earlier in the week, Rondo returned to full practice on Wednesday, and the All-Star expects to be near 100 percent for Thursday night’s opener in Los Angeles. The C’s will need Rondo’s physical play on both sides of the ball to have a shot at Championship No. 18.

2. Kendrick Perkins must avoid his seventh technical

The Celtics center, who had his seventh technical of the postseason rescinded after his ejection from Game 5 in Orlando, has a reputation of both a bruiser and complainer. With both Finals teams playing a physical style of ball, expect there to be at least a few instances where tempers flare â€“ and chances are Perkins will be in the middle of it all. Facing a one-game suspension for his next technical, Perk has to keep his aggression somewhat in check, as he looks like the only Celtic truly capable of containing Pau Gasol.

3. Team defense must be on point

The Celtics took home the title in 2008 with a dominant defensive playoff stretch, and they toppled the Orlando Magic to return to the Finals with another impressive showing. They’ll need an even better effort to contain the multi-pronged Laker attack. The Celtics could use a healthy Tony Allen to help shut down Kobe Bryant, who was hitting his patented un-guardable J to singlehandedly will the Lakers to the clinching victory in Phoenix. Holding opponents to a ridiculously low 91.4 points per game in the playoffs, the C’s most impressive statistic might be forced turnovers at 16.4 per game.

What do you think? Will the Celtics win Game 1 tonight?

