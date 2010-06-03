3 Keys To A Game 1 Celtics Victory

Make no mistake about it, the Boston Celtics’ 2010 playoff run has been nothing less than shocking. After a mediocre regular season, the Celtics – criticized by many for underachieving – have reeled off three dominant series victories en route to their 21st NBA Finals appearance. The C’s are facing their toughest task of the year in a potential seven-game set with the Los Angeles Lakers, but as Celtics coach Doc Rivers was quick to point out, the current starting five for the Celtics has never lost a playoff series together. Here are three keys to a Celtics victory in the Finals opener at the Staples Center.
1. Rajon Rondo must be healthy
Even with a roster full of future Hall of Famers, the Celtics (as evidenced by this year’s playoff run) are held together by fourth-year point guard Rajon Rondo. Rondo’s play is even more critical to the Celtics’ success than his impressive playoff numbers (16.7 ppg, 10.0 apg) indicate. After his absence in the team’s contact drills earlier in the week, Rondo returned to full practice on Wednesday, and the All-Star expects to be near 100 percent for Thursday night’s opener in Los Angeles. The C’s will need Rondo’s physical play on both sides of the ball to have a shot at Championship No. 18.
2. Kendrick Perkins must avoid his seventh technical
The Celtics center, who had his seventh technical of the postseason rescinded after his ejection from Game 5 in Orlando, has a reputation of both a bruiser and complainer. With both Finals teams playing a physical style of ball, expect there to be at least a few instances where tempers flare â€“ and chances are Perkins will be in the middle of it all. Facing a one-game suspension for his next technical, Perk has to keep his aggression somewhat in check, as he looks like the only Celtic truly capable of containing Pau Gasol.
3. Team defense must be on point
The Celtics took home the title in 2008 with a dominant defensive playoff stretch, and they toppled the Orlando Magic to return to the Finals with another impressive showing. They’ll need an even better effort to contain the multi-pronged Laker attack. The Celtics could use a healthy Tony Allen to help shut down Kobe Bryant, who was hitting his patented un-guardable J to singlehandedly will the Lakers to the clinching victory in Phoenix. Holding opponents to a ridiculously low 91.4 points per game in the playoffs, the C’s most impressive statistic might be forced turnovers at 16.4 per game.
What do you think? Will the Celtics win Game 1 tonight?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Someone tell Doc Rivers that the current Laker’s starting 5 hasn’t lost a playoff series either.
If I were Boston, I would want Perk to get the Tech out of the way early. Anybody know how many more techs before he gets a 2nd suspension?
Yo dime you guys should make an iPhone app so it’s easier to read your articles.
Very true, if the defense stays in full throttle, we should be good to go, LA’s offense isnt as great as it used to be
The current Laker’s starting 5 isn’t 7-0 though.
Perkin’s missing one game will may an impact but it won’t be devastating, he missed a game and a half two years ago in the finals and that was with Powe and Brown as backups which now, can be counter balanced with Baby and Rasheed.
Let’s face it, end of the day it’s going to come down to which role player is going to step. We all know what the starters are going to bring, it’s the Tony Allen, Davis, Farmar, or Brown’s that come into the game that gives their team the extra momentum with their hustle and token 10 points that going to win for either team.
Oh and it’s every other Tech after his seventh isotope.
Ditto to what Brazzle said.
I dont know how a Perk suspension for game 2 has anything to do with winning game 1?
How about Allen being able to guard Kobe? If not guard him, then score on Fisher?
Ray Allen is the key to this series. He is the one the Lakers will have trouble matching up with if Kobe gets Rondo and Artest gets Pierce.
@isotope
Suspensions for techs in the post season come after every-other tech; 7, 9, 11, etc.
I think the Celtics were thinking about this match up all year. Signing Rasheed to pull the Lakers big men away from the basket with KG. Trading for a gunner to come off the bench like Nate Robinson, who can counter whatever LA brings off the bench with their guards. It comes down to mental and physical toughness. I am not sure if the LA has it yet.
I think the Celtics were thinking about this match up all year. Signing Rasheed to pull the Lakers big men away from the basket with KG. Trading for a gunner to come off the bench like Nate Robinson, who can counter whatever LA brings off the bench with their guards. It comes down to mental and physical toughness. I am not sure if the LA has it yet.
I think that the Celtics win in 6 intense, technical fouls filled games!
[www.youtube.com]
Its over
i predict l.a. wins a close one tonight, by 6-8 points. the celtics will get off to a quick start and grab the lead, but l.a. will hang around long enough to finish it out.
but yeah, an iphone app (FREE) would be sweeeeet.
better yet, you dont even have to make an actual app; just make a mobile version of your website